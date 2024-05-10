Minister welcomes Estonian resident returning from seized ship

On May 10, the Estonian resident who was on board the ship seized in the Strait of Hormuz for nearly four weeks, returned to Estonia and was welcomed by his family and Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

"I am glad that nearly a month after the ship was seized by Iran, we were able to bring one of our people back safely to his loved ones," Tsahkna said. "It required extraordinary measures from our diplomats and direct communication with Iran on the ministerial level."

Tsahkna recognized Estonian diplomats who contributed to resolving the case. "Estonia never leaves anyone behind, every person counts. I am proud of the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who worked hard these past weeks to make sure our resident is able to return to his homeland," he said.

"We never leave our people and we always make an effort to help people who have encountered difficulties to return home as soon as possible."

At the same time, Tsahkna recalled that not all people on board the seized ship have been released. "I call on Iran to immediately release the rest of the crew and the seized ship."

Tsahkna welcomes the Estonian resident who returned from the ship captured in the Strait of Hormuz. Source: Foreign Ministry

