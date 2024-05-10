Minister welcomes Estonian resident returning from seized ship

News
Tsahkna welcomes the Estonian resident who returned from the ship captured in the Strait of Hormuz.
Tsahkna welcomes the Estonian resident who returned from the ship captured in the Strait of Hormuz. Source: Foreign Ministry
News

On May 10, the Estonian resident who was on board the ship seized in the Strait of Hormuz for nearly four weeks, returned to Estonia and was welcomed by his family and Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

"I am glad that nearly a month after the ship was seized by Iran, we were able to bring one of our people back safely to his loved ones," Tsahkna said. "It required extraordinary measures from our diplomats and direct communication with Iran on the ministerial level."

Tsahkna recognized Estonian diplomats who contributed to resolving the case. "Estonia never leaves anyone behind, every person counts. I am proud of the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who worked hard these past weeks to make sure our resident is able to return to his homeland," he said.

"We never leave our people and we always make an effort to help people who have encountered difficulties to return home as soon as possible."

At the same time, Tsahkna recalled that not all people on board the seized ship have been released. "I call on Iran to immediately release the rest of the crew and the seized ship."

Tsahkna welcomes the Estonian resident who returned from the ship captured in the Strait of Hormuz. Source: Foreign Ministry

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

European voters' compass

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:17

ICDS chief: Russia has no chance of taking Kharkiv right now

19:42

Minister welcomes Estonian resident returning from seized ship

19:08

Court finds Allan Hantsom guilty of spying against Estonia

18:36

Madise: Estonian pupils' rights not violated by foreign-language classmates

18:00

All Euro 2024 matches to be shown live in Estonia on ERR channels and TV3

17:39

Air Force calls for photos of flying objects for air defense purposes

17:11

EDF colonel: Russia may be preparing major attack in northern Ukraine

16:27

Photos: Estonian president visits former President Rüütel on 96th birthday

15:54

Aivar Mäe stays in place as Vanemuine Theater director for next five years

15:19

Gallery: Seaplane Harbor Museum's new permanent exhibition opens this week

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07:17

Estonia's 5miinust ja Puuluup book place in Eurovision Song Contest grand final

08.05

Explainer: Why is May 9 controversial in Estonia?

08:21

Inconsistent regulations behind large numbers of non-Estonian speaking taxi drivers

08.05

Estonian police back removal of Soviet-era monuments from public space

09.05

Russia's Ivangorod shows parade on big screen, but few viewers on other side

07.05

Bolt taxis drive 10 hours a day without resting days

09.05

Gallery: 'Victory day' marked at Bronze Soldier monument

09.05

Kallas: Together we have come further than we could ever have gone alone

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo