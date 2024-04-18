ERR in Ukraine: Frontline troops struggle with lack of ammunition

News
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visiting Robotyne earlier this year.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visiting Robotyne earlier this year. Source: Office of the President of the Republic of Ukraine.
News

An ERR film crew visited the area near Robotyne, in the Zaporizhzhia
oblast, to hear from Ukrainian soldiers about the severe ammunition shortage they continue to suffer with in the face of the continued Russian onslaught.

This was the second time ERR's Anton Aleksejev and Kristjan Svirgsden had been to Robotyne; they went there last autumn, just after Ukrainian forces had liberated the village.

However, the situation on the ground now is too dangerous for them to directly enter the village; the locale can currently seen through the eyes of Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance.

One Ukrainian soldier, Serhii, told ERR: "In recent days, the situation has intensified. The Russians are actively attacking along the entire front line."

"After intercepting their communications, we learned that their mission is to conquer as much territory as possible before Putin is sworn back into office. They aim to occupy at least the entire Donetsk and Luhansk regions and to take Robotyne too," he said

On the journey towards Robotyne, mortar operator Mykola told ERR about the quality of the average Russian soldier.

"When we take them prisoner, we ask: 'What are you doing here?' Their answer is they have mortgages and other debts to pay. So they came here to slaughter people in order to pay off their debts! What kind of people are they? We're not talking about human beings here," Mykola said.

Location of Robotyne in Ukrainian territory. Source: Google Maps.

The Ukrainians are still holding firm here despite a lack of ammunition.

Another fighter, "Jupiter," said: "We have very little ammo, about 10-15 shells per day. That is too little, so for that reason the enemy can afford to relax. We have three mortars, with 15 shells for each one — this is nothing."

"We fire a bit here, a bit there, then we wait again for some more ammo," "Jupiter" went on.

In recent weeks, Russian forces in Ukraine have become active across the entire front line.

The small town of Orihiv is the nearest rear echelon base to Robotyne, and guided projectiles have reduced it to near ruins.

Ukrainian soldiers noted this in the light of the recent rush to aid Israel, by many western nations, when Iran launched a large-scale strike last weekend.

"Jupiter" said: "The allies are helping them [Israel] more than us, including by using their own jets. They took down [Iranian] rockets and drones while these were still en route in the air. They are not as active in helping us, however. Initially, they provided us with missiles and weaponry, but now things have quietened down."

Serhii noted: "It took years for Israel to build a proper air defense system , their 'Iron Dome.' They are thus prepared for drone and missile strikes. They cope with them well. Also, they are aided by US and British allies. Unfortunately, we do not see this here in Ukraine."

That night, ERR journalists managed to get around a kilometer from Robotyne.

Ukrainian soldier Mykola said: "If we had more ammunition, all would be well. We have to ask other countries to provide more. We're holding the enemy back, but we're running out of ammo."

Unfortunately, no one knows how long Ukrainians can continue to hold back the enemy here.

The original Aktuaalne kaamera reportage provided by Anton Aleksejev and Kristjan Svirgsden is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:04

Opposition parties launch no confidence vote against new Tallinn mayor

17:41

EDF chief: I am absolutely certain that Estonia could win a war

17:05

State on the lookout for new fifth island ferry

16:28

ERR in Ukraine: Frontline troops struggle with lack of ammunition

16:02

Basic school final exams to take place earlier from next year

15:27

MP cycling from Tallinn to Kyiv in support of Ukraine

15:00

Director Varun Trikha's Setomaa documentary showing in Estonian theaters

14:23

Report: Disabled people in Estonia often left on their own seeking support

13:38

City of Pärnu submits two different plans on transition to Estonian-only education

13:27

QUIZ | How well do you know birds in Estonia?

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15.04

Ministry: Bolt drivers in charge of whether they get enough rest

06:48

Return to winter weather in Estonia from Thursday

09:14

Parents ask kids to record goings-on at kindergarten using smart watches

17.04

Finnish pension cuts to have little impact on people in Estonia

16.04

Estonian scientists, beekeepers create unique honey DNA test

09:37

Ministry of Climate has given up on traffic violations points system

17.04

Tanel Kiik: Putin hitches Moscow Patriarchate to war wagon

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo