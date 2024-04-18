ERR in Ukraine: Frontline troops struggle with lack of ammunition

An ERR film crew visited the area near Robotyne, in the Zaporizhzhia oblast, to hear from Ukrainian soldiers about the severe ammunition shortage they continue to suffer with in the face of the continued Russian onslaught.

This was the second time ERR's Anton Aleksejev and Kristjan Svirgsden had been to Robotyne; they went there last autumn, just after Ukrainian forces had liberated the village.

However, the situation on the ground now is too dangerous for them to directly enter the village; the locale can currently seen through the eyes of Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance.

One Ukrainian soldier, Serhii, told ERR: "In recent days, the situation has intensified. The Russians are actively attacking along the entire front line."

"After intercepting their communications, we learned that their mission is to conquer as much territory as possible before Putin is sworn back into office. They aim to occupy at least the entire Donetsk and Luhansk regions and to take Robotyne too," he said

On the journey towards Robotyne, mortar operator Mykola told ERR about the quality of the average Russian soldier.

"When we take them prisoner, we ask: 'What are you doing here?' Their answer is they have mortgages and other debts to pay. So they came here to slaughter people in order to pay off their debts! What kind of people are they? We're not talking about human beings here," Mykola said.

Location of Robotyne in Ukrainian territory. Source: Google Maps.

The Ukrainians are still holding firm here despite a lack of ammunition.

Another fighter, "Jupiter," said: "We have very little ammo, about 10-15 shells per day. That is too little, so for that reason the enemy can afford to relax. We have three mortars, with 15 shells for each one — this is nothing."

"We fire a bit here, a bit there, then we wait again for some more ammo," "Jupiter" went on.

In recent weeks, Russian forces in Ukraine have become active across the entire front line.

The small town of Orihiv is the nearest rear echelon base to Robotyne, and guided projectiles have reduced it to near ruins.

Ukrainian soldiers noted this in the light of the recent rush to aid Israel, by many western nations, when Iran launched a large-scale strike last weekend.

"Jupiter" said: "The allies are helping them [Israel] more than us, including by using their own jets. They took down [Iranian] rockets and drones while these were still en route in the air. They are not as active in helping us, however. Initially, they provided us with missiles and weaponry, but now things have quietened down."

Serhii noted: "It took years for Israel to build a proper air defense system , their 'Iron Dome.' They are thus prepared for drone and missile strikes. They cope with them well. Also, they are aided by US and British allies. Unfortunately, we do not see this here in Ukraine."

That night, ERR journalists managed to get around a kilometer from Robotyne.

Ukrainian soldier Mykola said: "If we had more ammunition, all would be well. We have to ask other countries to provide more. We're holding the enemy back, but we're running out of ammo."

Unfortunately, no one knows how long Ukrainians can continue to hold back the enemy here.

The original Aktuaalne kaamera reportage provided by Anton Aleksejev and Kristjan Svirgsden is here.

