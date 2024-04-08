Colonel: Fears of Ukraine's defenses failing have been needless

Even though Russia is on the offensive in Eastern Ukraine, their successes have so far been marginal and the Ukrainian defenses have held," Lt. Col. Toomas Väli told "Ukraina stuudio" Sunday.

If following the fall of Avdiivka, there were fears that Ukraine's defenses might not stand up to the Russian onslaught, these have largely been in vain, Väli said.

"The front line is still stuck near Avdiivka. That said, the Russians are keeping up the pressure and pace on the Luhansk and Donetsk headings and are likely looking to push to the borders of the Donetsk Oblast. Their success so far has been marginal and there have not been major breakthroughs."

The colonel said that Russian forces have tried interesting tactical solutions to try and effect a breakthrough. For example, the media reported on a major tank offensive last week.

"It is clear that they're trying for a breakthrough. The ground can support larger machinery," Väli said, adding that these attempts are taking place around Avdiivka and west of Bakhmut.

The lieutenant colonel also said that Russia's considerable losses have left analysts scratching their heads.

"Their hair stands up on end looking at the losses. /.../ Voluntary analysts say that there's a burnt wreck every 100 meters. These losses are so great as to be incomprehensible. There've been attempts to play at World War Two in recent days where you put an entire infantry platoon on a tank in an attempt to get them through the thick of it before they dismount," Väli noted.

He also commented on claims that the Russians have used teargas in Ukraine.

"It's a characteristic feature of the Russians. They read the conventions, and if the substance isn't listed as prohibited, it means it's use is permissible. /.../ Any chance to confuse the enemy, even by using tear gas is taken, as the convention doesn't prohibit it in so many words."

--

