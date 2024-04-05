EDF: Russia may launch major offensive in Ukraine in coming months

Russia may be preparing for a major offensive in Ukraine at the start of summer, indicated by troop reorganization and the mass bombing campaign, said Col. Ants Kiviselg, commander of the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) Intelligence Center.

"As the ground in eastern Ukraine has hardened, the Russian Federation has begun to deploy larger armored units, but still without much success. However, Russia has begun a reorganization of troops across the front, which could culminate in an intensification of fighting in the coming weeks," Kiviselg said at the weekly briefing at the Ministry of Defense.

He said Russia has begun to withdraw long-stationed units from the front, and preparations for mobilization can also be seen.

"There is unlikely to be any major offensive activity here in the next couple of weeks, but it is possible that as summer arrives, the Russian Federation will try to put even more pressure on Ukrainian society and the military," the intelligence chief said.

Last month, Russia continued its mass bombing campaign.

"Attempts are being made to shape possible future operations and to reduce support from Ukrainian society. The Russian Federation is also trying to present itself as powerful and large as possible to reduce Western support for Ukraine," he said.

The colonel cited data provided by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy which said Russia fired more than 3,000 guided aerial bombs, 600 drones and 400 missiles in March.

Ukrainian Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov said only 3 percent of Russia's long-range strikes hit military targets and 97 percent struck civilian infrastructure.

"However, presumably a new major offensive by the Russian Federation would also require a mobilization, for which the Russian Federation is prepared, but at the moment we cannot confirm that this will take place in the coming weeks," Kiviselg said.

Ukraine creating conditions to isolate Crimea

The colonel also highlighted Ukraine's ongoing strikes against Russian oil refineries and military-industrial infrastructure which show it can hit increasingly distant targets.

"Ukraine's actions are systematic and are gradually creating the conditions for the isolation of Crimea," he noted.

Belarus unlikely to enter war

Asked by "Aktuaalne kaamera" about Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko's claims the country is preparing to join the war, Kiviselg said he does not consider it likely.

"In the light of today's data, I would say it is more [likely] propaganda, we do not see that the Belarusian armed forces are in such a state of readiness or training that they could join the Russian Federation in an attack on Ukraine," he said.

"Belarusian society would be likely to be very broadly opposed to developments that could significantly weaken the Lukashenko regime. So at the moment, I don't think that's very likely," he stressed.

Kiviselg said, despite Russia's efforts, no significant changes have occured on the frontline.

