EDF colonel: Frontline situation difficult as Russian troops advance

Russian troops have made advances of five kilometers, while the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been forced to cede areas that are not conducive to conducting defensive actions, said Col. Ants Kiviselg, commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Intelligence Center. However, there is no sign of a collapse, he added.

"The situation on the Ukrainian front is difficult. The number of attacks by Russian troops has risen in recent days and now totals up to 90 attacks per day in all directions. Russian forces have made some progress in recent days with a tactical breakthrough north-west of Avdiivka, and have advanced by as much as five kilometers in the last week," Col. Kiviselg said.

He added that Russian troops have been continuing to exert pressure on Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast. Col. Kivisieg said that the attacks show the continued persistence of the Russian Federation and put the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which are increasingly in need of Western assistance, particularly ammunition, in a difficult situation. However, at the moment, he said, there were no signs of an unplanned retreat by Ukrainian forces or a collapse of the front.

"Unfortunately, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are gradually being forced to relinquish control of areas that are not conducive to defensive actions or that threaten the freedom of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to conduct defensive maneuvers," Col. Kiviselg said.

The EDF colonel added that at the same time, the Russian Federation has continued its terrorist bombardment of Ukraine's civilian population, both in border areas and with deep-strikes against major Ukrainian settlements and energy infrastructure. Ukraine, for its part, continues to launch its own deep strikes against the Russian Federation, attacking a number of military airfields and oil refineries.

According to Col. Kiviselg, the biggest recent success for the Ukrainians was the precision strike attack on Dzhankoi airbase in Crimea, which happened on the night of April 17. Reports suggest that at least four of the Russian Federation's long-range air defense systems, the S-300, S-400 and airspace control systems, as well as ammunition for these weapons systems, were destroyed.

Col. Kiviselg said that the center of the fighting has now moved to the Donetsk area, where approximately half of the Russian Armed Forces' offensive activity is currently concentrated. "The Russian Federation forces are trying to capture or encircle the settlement of Chasiv Yar, west of Bakhmut. However, the settlement is heavily fortified by the Ukrainian forces, so the fighting in the area is costly for the attacking side and any rapid fall of Chasiv Yar is not expected," Col. Kiviselg said.

Moving southwards, the major area of fighting remains around Avdiivka-Marinka, where Russian forces have advanced in the Pervomaiske settlement.

Responding to questions from ERR reporter Joakim Klementi, Col. Kiviselg pointed out that Ukraine faces an acute shortage of anti-aircraft weapons, ammunition and also indirect fire ammunition.

"This is being felt throughout the territory of Ukraine. This is felt both on the front lines and in the Ukrainian hinterland, where various indirect fire or rocket attacks by the Russian Federation are destroying civilian infrastructure on a very large scale," Col. Kiviselg replied.

Col. Kiviselg said 97 percent of the drone and missile strikes carried out by Russia in March were aimed at civilian infrastructure.

Klementi asked whether the Czech-led initiative to deliver thousands of extra shells had yet led to any results and whether the shells had reached the frontline.

"I know that these initiatives have already been able to gather a certain amount of shells. Whether they have also reached the front lines, I have no information about that at the moment. But at the same time, bringing a million rounds onto the battlefield will certainly make it easier for the Ukrainians to hold their positions. However, it will not enable any major counter-attacks. So, if we want to help the Ukrainians to liberate the occupied territories, we will certainly need to contribute more," Col. Kiviselg replied.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!