EDF colonel: Russia may be preparing major attack in northern Ukraine

Russia has increased its number of troops in the north of Ukraine, which may indicate plans to launch a major offensive in that area, said Col. Ants Kiviselg, commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Intelligence Center.

"The Russian Federation has formed a force group called "Sever," or "North," in the direction of northern Ukraine. More and more units are currently being concentrated there. The presence of Russian airborne troops has also been observed in the area, which may indicate active offensive activity from that direction in the near future," Col. Kiviselg said at the Estonian Ministry of Defense's weekly press conference on Friday.

According to Col. Kiviselg, the additional troops concentrated in the north of Ukraine is not yet sufficient for Russia to take Kharkiv or Sumy. "However, this does not rule out smaller-scale attacks from this direction or attempts to take control of settlements," he added.

"It is possible that over the coming weeks and months, the pressure of the Russian Federation on Ukraine's northern oblasts will increase. This assessment is confirmed by Russia's mass attack in Sumy Oblast last night," the EDF intelligence chief said.

Speaking about the military activity in Ukraine in general, Col. Kiviselg said the Russian armed forces are still concentrated in the Avdiivka-Bakhmut region. Close to the settlement of Chasiv Yar and have made some progress in that area. Russia has concentrated around 20,000 troops there, which on the frontline, means five motorized infantry brigades, he added.

Russia has also made progress near the settlement of Ocheretyne and has continued attacks towards the town of Pokrovsk. "It is likely that the intermediate target for the Russian forces is the line of the Vovcha River, to capture it, and eventually take the entire Donetsk Oblast," the EDF colonel said.

Col. Kiviselg also said that the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River, which was established by the Ukrainian Armed Forces remains in place. However, Russia has been seen to be massing additional units to crush the bridgehead in Krynki. "So, in the coming weeks, fighting there may intensify," he noted.

Col. Kiviselg also referred to Russia's continuing long-range strikes inside Ukraine, both in the border areas and the hinterland, against major Ukrainian settlements and its energy infrastructure.

"This poses a very acute problem, as electricity is needed both for water supply and for the functioning of vital services, including hospitals," Col. Kiviselg said.

He also noted that Ukraine has continued to launch its own systematic deep strikes inside Russia, attacking military installations in occupied Crimea and oil installations on Russian territory, which support and maintain the Russian Federation's war machine.

--

