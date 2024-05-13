Maj. Gen. Ühtegi: No strategic sense behind reopened Kharkiv front

Russian forces' incursion into the Kharkiv oblast in northern Ukraine is of little strategic value and appears to be primarily aimed at tying down Ukrainian forces in that region, Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) reservist Major General Riho Ühtegi said Sunday.

Appearing on ETV show "Ukraina stuudio" on Sunday, Ühtegi noted that it was anticipated that Russia would undertake such an action, but the opening of a front in the Kharkiv Oblast does not seem strategically sensible.

He said: "Strategically, a front like this doesn't make much sense. The Russians have already been defeated several times around Kharkiv, and the city and its surroundings are quite strongly defended by the Ukrainians.

"So, I believe this is more about drawing attention to that direction, and is largely related to the Russians trying to alleviate the presence of Ukrainian forces in the south," the reserve general went on.

The Russian offensive has not proven overly successful in the east, something which Ühtegi puts down to the terrain being unsuitable for the type of warfare used, and the front line having been static for a long period of time.

Ühtegi said: "On one hand, the landscape is open and not very suitable for warfare. On the other hand, both sides are deeply entrenched. Defense lines have been built and maintained. Consequently, the front has barely moved."

The situation is further complicated by the fact that both sides have been dug in the same positions for a long period of time.

Ühtegi added that we can expect U.S. military aid to reach Ukraine soon, but the question is what Russia's plans might be for the impending summer. "Right now, there isn't a very clear picture of that, though I understand that Russian interests include to fully take control of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts," he said.

Ühtegi said he agreed with those that say Ukraine needs a new approach to the war and its tactics, including regarding new equipment, for recapturing territories.

"Looking at the tactics Ukraine is using, they are the same as those in place since 2014. These call for maintaining the front, but not advancing. This definitely requires a new approach and thinking. It also requires fresh units," he said.

At present, much of the fighting is being conducted at squad level, with artillery support, while in trench warfare, there are new dimensions, such as the use of drones.

"This overall approach – using AI-based devices and precision weapons – is worthwhile and necessary. But this assumes that we can comfortably see what we are attacking. Another aspect is breakthrough technology with regard to defensive lines," he continued, adding that Ukraine still lacks much of the necessary equipment to do this.

Maj. Gen. Riho Ühtegi is a former commander of the volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit).

Ukraine says Russia has been attacking its borders in the northern Kharkiv region, an area which was heavily hit when Russian began its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine has replaced its northeastern frontline regional commander, while Russia, too, has made changes at the top as Vladimir Putin removes Sergei Shoigu as that country's defense minister.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!