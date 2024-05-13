State procurement could help Estonia begin production of attack drones

Given the limited funds available, the production of state-ordered attack drones in Estonia could be a way to replace some of the country's more expensive weapons, which are currently produced abroad.

Gen. Martin Herem, head of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), suggested that if the state is short of money to buy large quantities of expensive anti-tank missiles from abroad, domestically-produced drones could be used to perform a similar task.

"An anti-tank missile that can fly five kilometers away and around a corner, i.e. without the need for direct aiming, costs more than €100,000. A drone that carries a two-kilogram charge five kilometers away costs, around €2,000. You could build 50 of them for the same money and they could be built in Estonia. The probability of a drone hitting, I think, is less than 20 percent. In any case, [it would take] 5-10 to hit the target as opposed to one missile," Gen. Herem explained.

In order to fund the production of such drones, it might make sense to take out a loan, Herem suggested. If an order were placed with the Estonian defense industry, it would not only be an investment in Estonia's defense forces, but also in Estonia's defense industry and economy. More of the loan money would also be returned to the state in the form of taxes.

Arno Vaik, CEO of Threod Systems, a company which has already produced spy drones in Estonia, told ERR that the production of attack drones would also be possible here.

"From the perspective of drone production, it makes little difference whether they carry a camera or a warhead. For any drone that carries a camera, it is also possible to attach a grenade. This is what is being done in Ukraine today. It is not much more technically complicated," Vaik said.

The production of drones similar to the large attack drones, which are produced in the United States and carry expensive missiles, would not be reasonable in Estonia, Vaik added. However, Estonia does not have to limit itself to the Ukrainian example of creating hand-made FPV drones, which are essentially the same as those that can be bought off the shelf, with a conventional anti-tank grenade subsequently attached. Instead, something between those two options could be produced.

Nor would Estonia need to start from scratch. The drones which have been produced previously can be adapted to carry warheads. New drones could also then be developed at a faster pace.

"From three months to a year and a half – there are a lot of things that can be done in that range. Simpler things can be done quicker, bigger modifications may take longer, but anything could be done. The other thing is, we don't have to look at things for a year or two ahead. If we don't start today, in ten years' time we might wonder why we didn't," Vaik said.

Initial investment from the Estonian state could kick-start the country's defense industry with drones potentially later being sold abroad.

"The start-up funds could be in the range of €10 million to €5-15 million, a really wide range like this, that could help get a good thing going. A sizeable order that could be tested and tried out. This would already have an impact on the local market and foreign markets, and also some potential," Vaik said.

At the same time, Gen. Martin Herem, commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), stressed that anti-tank missiles have other advantages. For example, the missiles are self-guiding after firing, meaning a soldier can hide or flee from a potential enemy counter-attack. A drone operator on the other hand, will be a target for a longer period of time, particularly if they are controlling several drones.

"It's not as simple as replacing something with a cheap mass. Today we are in a forced position. We don't have all these things available and we don't have the money for them. If I had to choose between a reliable missile or a good number of unreliable drones, I would always take the missile," Gen. Herem said.

However, it is the possibility of producing drones in a cost-effective way in Estonia that has also led Gen. Herem to consider that option. Along with the idea of borrowing from the people of Estonia, which was proposed by economist Raul Eamets, a triple benefit may also be possible. The interest income would stay in Estonia, as would the money borrowed, and Estonia's defense capabilities would develop.

"The more the Estonian Defense Forces use locally-produced equipment, sourced locally, the better it is for Estonia's defense. It will also strengthen the Estonian defense industry and we will become more competitive in foreign markets. Absolutely every euro that goes into the Estonian defense industry, whether it comes from outside or from within, will definitely strengthen our defensive capabilities and also the economy of Estonia. Quite clearly," Vaik said.

--

