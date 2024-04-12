Colonel: Despite losses, Russia's battle tempo not decreasing

Despite heavy losses, Russia's battle tempo has not decreased in Ukraine, said Col. Eero Rebo, head of the Defense League Headquarters. Ukraine is still waiting for promised ammunition and the soldiers are becoming tired.

Frequent battles continue in Ukraine, mostly in the direction of Luhansk and Donetsk, Rebo said at the Ministry of Defense's weekly press conference on Friday.

Russia is suffering heavy losses, and, so far this month, it has lost 11 armored vehicles, including three tanks.

The improved weather conditions are working in Russia's favor, the colonel said, and its forces are making obvious attempts to advance with larger armored units.

"Despite losses, the Russian Federation has not lost the offensive tempo and maintains a significant initiative," he said.

Ukraine low on ammunition, soldiers are tired

Rebo said Ukraine is still waiting for promised Western weapons and ammunition to arrive. Soldiers are tired. "At the moment, however, there are no signs of any unplanned retreats in Ukraine or of any units refusing to go into battle," he said.

Russia has continued to bomb Ukrainian civilians, and evacuations are taking place in the border areas.

Ukraine has successfully retaliated against various Russian military airfields and objects connected to the oil industry.

In the direction of Luhansk, the Russian armed forces have made progress in the area between Kreminna and Lyman, although they have lost a hundred armored vehicles, including tanks, during this year, Rebo said.

"You can see on social media that the Russian side is talking about replacing units, which means that the existing ones have been burned and new ones are being brought in their place," he added.

In the direction of Donetsk, which has been the focus of the spring campaign so far, Russia is focusing on capturing the settlement of Chassiv Yar in the west. "Or they are trying to do the same thing that they did to Avdiivka, i.e. they are trying to put it under siege and push the Ukrainians out," Rebo clarified.

Russia has tried to encircle Chassiv Yar and advance to its outskirts. The Ukrainian armed forces are heavily protected inside the settlement, the colonel said.

To the south, fighting is taking place around Avdiivka and Marinka.

In the direction of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, Ukraine continues to hold bridgeheads, which are under heavy long-range fire and other attacks. "It is not calm on this front – various clashes are constantly taking place, not only with long-range fire but also directly with maneuver units," Rebo noted.

Russia holding spring conscription campaign

Rebo said Russian conscripts will likely be under pressure to continue their service as contracted soldiers. This means they would be sent to the front.

Ukraine is also trying to bolster its forces, and a new mobilization law still needs to be signed by the president's signature.

Ukraine's forces are on the defensive. Russia has the tactical initiative but it has not been able to turn this into a breakthrough or major success, the colonel concluded.

