Colonel: Drone warfare no longer Ukraine's monopoly

Russian forces have managed small gains in Ukraine courtesy of having more artillery and learning to use drones, Col. Eero Rebo, head of the Defense League Headquarters, told ERR's "Ukraina stuudio."

Rebo noted that Russian forces' advances have been minimal because Ukraine is performing well in defense. However, there are several reasons behind these small advances.

"It's also true that (Russian regime leader Vladimir) Putin's side has more artillery, more shells to fire at the Ukrainians. And we also see that the activity with drones is no longer a Ukrainian monopoly, but the opposing side has learned this game as well. On the other hand, we see from the Ukrainian side how they care for their people, how they dare to give up positions when they are hopeless, and how they shed blood in defense to replace artillery shells, with infantry shooting and striking more," the colonel explained.

Russian forces have actively bombed Ukraine's energy infrastructure over the past week, and according to Rebo, Russia has always used this tactic in cold and damp weather. "To terrorize the Ukrainian population on the one hand, but on the other hand, we also understand that these power outages have an effect on the economy, including the Ukrainian war industry. On the other hand, Ukrainians have also resisted well, they have targeted better, resources are fewer, but they have painfully hit the Russian Federation's fuel sector," Rebo said.

The fact that Ukraine has hit Russian oil refineries, in Rebo's opinion, will not have an immediate impact on the war.

"Knowing how the Russian Federation operates, the last bit of fuel will be taken from civilians before tanks are left without. However, we see that Russia has banned the export of gasoline. But it would be interesting to see, especially if these attacks continue into the spring, what will be used for the spring fieldwork," he explained.

Russia has significantly ramped up its military industry during the war, but according to Rebo, it's not possible to convert the entire economy to wartime mode.

"Fortunately, it's not that simple in today's world because military industrial manufacturing has become much more complex: a lot of electronics are needed, many finer and better parts that cannot literally be churned out at a workbench by a minor. However, we're likely to see civilians taken for everything they've got in the Russian economy. And on the other hand, where possible, including in drone processing, production, and other areas, the Russians will definitely make a strong effort to achieve superiority and then some," Rebo explained.

He mentioned that Russia has a strong capability to develop anti-drone combat.

"I think all of it, not just drones necessary for dropping a grenade-sized element, but also just for observation, actually affects the front today. I think significant efforts are made toward anti-drone combat and in electronic warfare, Russia has a very solid school that is definitely developing its capabilities day and night, trying to get them into mass production," the colonel said.

In response to whether Ukraine needs mobilization and a greater focus on the war industry, Rebo said that mobilization has a strong impact on the economy, and Kyiv likely feels this.

"We have to understand that Ukraine is balancing on the consideration that it can conduct a very militant mobilization, but this has an impact not only on the psychology of the people but also a real impact on the economy. In this respect, Ukrainian authorities are likely acting according to their local perception, and we should not question that at all," he said.

"And on the other hand, we have to understand that Ukraine is not in its second year of war, but in the tenth year, and certain rules negotiated and established in society stem from the time when it was an anti-terrorist operation in Donbas," Rebo added.

--

