Crisis expert: Humanitarian aid not reaching people in Gaza

According to crisis expert Gert Teder, it is almost impossible to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza by land because the roads have been destroyed. But there is also no air distribution system in place.

"There is a humanitarian catastrophe – it is impossible to say anything simpler or shorter than that," crisis expert Gert Teder told "Ringvaade" on Thursday.

"As a result of the bombing, the road network, which is vital for the transport of any humanitarian aid, has been destroyed," Teder said.

Humanitarian workers are also at risk, according to the crisis expert –are killed as a result of military action or attacked by desperate crowds.

Gert Teder. Source: ERR

Efforts are being made to deliver humanitarian aid by land and air. "People are trying to get into Gaza from all directions. At the same time, there are negotiations with Israel to make it as safe as possible. One option is by land through Egypt, the other is by air," Teder said.

Humanitarian parcels contain food and hygiene items.

According to Teder, the problem is that no one checks what happens to a package sent by air after it lands. There is desperation and complete chaos, he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!