X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Estonian convert to Islam on the meaning of Ramadan

News
Aivar Loopalu.
Aivar Loopalu. Source: ERR
News

The Islamic month of Ramadan recently arrived, and ETV morning show "Terevisioon" took the opportunity to talk to one of an estimated couple of hundred Estonian converts to that faith.

Appearing on "Terevisioon," Aivar Loopalu said he had converted, or reverted, as it is often termed, to Islam, 16 years ago,.

"I found a new acquaintance from Kuwait, and we started communicating, then he explained to me what being a Muslim actually entails," he recalled.

"Up to then, I had thought that Muslims were some type of terrorists."

Loopalu said that he had been an atheist up to that point.

"This acquaintance explained that Islam and science can go hand in hand, I started studying the Quran and was amazed to find that both the Quran and the prophet's teachings have stated things which have [subsequently] been scientifically verified. This amazed me and made me ponder it," he went on.

Ramadan began some days ago and is expected to last to April 9, meaning the 6,000 to 7,000 Muslims residing in Estonia are supposed to fast (including from water) from dawn to dusk during that time.

"The purpose of the fasting month is to get closer to God through this fast, which involves abstaining from the regular pleasures," Loopalu continued.

"You won't see much evidence of Ramadan in the streets in Estonia, but in Islamic countries, they put up a lot of decorations during this time, a bit like at Christmas in Estonia, and exchange gifts, visit each other a lot; families get together, celebrate, and eat together in the evenings," he added.

"The main rules are that, from sunrise until sunset, we neither eat nor drink, engage in sexual activity, while smoking is also forbidden. This is a fundamental matter for every Muslim. It is one of the five pillars of Islam."

While observant Muslims often get together for a large, communal meal upon breaking their fast at the end of the day, before dawn, Loopalu said that before dawn, "we might drink three or four cups of water, which is usually enough. After sunset, you can eat but you shouldn't overindulge, otherwise, you won't be able to sleep at night.

Even a small snack during the day to stave off hunger pangs is not permissible, he went on. "There's no such thing as a half-fast," adding that those with underlying health issues which may make fasting hazardous can get an exemption.

"There's always a bit of difficulty for me in fasting. If you've been eating and drinking at regular times for 11 months, then adjusting takes a little time, though it's nothing terrible," Loopalu said.

Given Estonia's northerly location and the fact that Ramadan moves throughout the year, it taking place March-April is less daunting than during the long days of the summer months.

"Fasting around the summer solstice is much harder because the days are so long. Then we fasted for about 20 hours, whereas presently we fast for 13-and-a-half hours."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Annika Remmel

Source: 'Terevisioon,' interviewer Juhan Kilumets.

Related

vikerraadio e-dictation

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:08

Fire-related deaths rise in Estonia due to alcohol and indoor smoking

09:52

Study: New extremely dangerous opioid spreading in Estonia

09:36

Coalition weighs up limiting Riigikogu breaks

09:05

Estonia to use congestion charge and EU revenue to construct new Latvia power link

08:42

Former president of Estonia Arnold Rüütel asks to relinquish state-provided residence

08:20

Henry Sildaru misses out on world championship final stage in France

08:12

Estonian men's handball team beats Ukraine in world championship qualifier first leg

08:02

Thursday national flag day as Estonia honors its native language

07:33

Estonian convert to Islam on the meaning of Ramadan

07:26

Russian dissidents living in Estonia express concerns over their safety

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12.03

Owners of cars with Russian plates looking at €400 fine from Wednesday

12.03

Estonia suddenly changes mind on EU directive impacting food couriers

12.03

Young people's salary expectations up considerably in Estonia

13.03

Tallinn ranked among Europe's top ten cities of the future

11.03

Finnair and Finnish police refrain from providing details on Rõivas incident

13.03

Liina Vahtras: e-Residency has proven itself a profitable initiative for Estonia

13.03

International students contribute over €23 million to Estonian economy in tax

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: