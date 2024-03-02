New ambassadors present their credentials to President Alar Karis

President Alar Karis this week was presented with the credentials of three new ambassadors to Estonia, namely those of Angola, Armenia and Botswana.

The head of state is visiting Botswana and Angola in person, from tomorrow, Sunday.

The three new ambassadors will not be residing in Tallinn, but in nearby capitals – in Warsaw in the case of the Angolan ambassador and Vilnius in the case of the Armenian ambassador, while the ambassador from Botswana is resident in Stockholm.

Topics of discussion between the president and the new ambassadors included bilateral relations and approaches to resolution of conflicts, and in various parts of the world.

President Karis stressed that it is vital for Estonia to help Ukraine win the current war with Russia, now in its third year. The head of state also elaborated on developments in the UN, and explained why it is important to move forward with reforms to the UN Security Council.

The president received the letters of credentials at Kadriorg from Ambassador of the Republic of Angola Manuel Pedro Chaves, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia Ara Margarian, and Ambassador of the Republic of Botswana, Juliana Angela Dube-Gobotswang.

President Karis assured the ambassadors of Angola and Botswana of Estonia's desire to strengthen bilateral relations and to be a good partner to both countries through their national digitalization process.

Estonia and its businesses are ready to contribute know-how and experience, he said.

The meeting with the Armenian ambassador included President Karis' acknowledgment of Armenia's efforts to join the EU, again assuring the representative that Estonia is ready to support Armenia in its endeavors here, in every viable way. Karis also expressed his satisfaction with the strengthening of bilateral relations over recent years.

President Karis also praised Armenia over its support for Ukraine, and also confirmed Estonia's recognition of the territorial integrity of Armenia.

The head of state expressed hope that positive news will soon come from the peace talks between Armenia and neighboring Azerbaijan.

Regional security issues and cooperation between Estonia and Armenia within international organizations were also on the table.

With the current ongoing conflicts including the wars in Ukraine and in Gaza, calls have arrived for making the UN Security Council more effective than its current functioning has shown.

