Gallery: President Karis receives warm welcome in Botswana

President of Estonia Alar Karis and First Lady Sirje Karis began their state visit to Botswana on Monday, where they were welcomed at the airport with a traditional ceremony and a presentation of local song and dance.

This week, President Karis is on a state visit to Botswana and also a working visit to Angola. The aim of the visits is to discuss security concerns in Europe and Africa, to bring views closer together on Russia's war against Ukraine, and to promote Estonian business diplomacy.

"Communicating with and meeting the leaders of countries that are geographically more distant from us is essential if we want to better understand each other and strengthen cooperation. However, geographical distance does not automatically mean distance in terms of views and attitudes," said President Karis.

Botswana and Angola are the first African countries Karis will visit as Estonia's Head of State.

The Estonian president is keen to talk to the leaders of Botswana and Angola about the global security situation and the crises affecting everyone, including migration, climate issues and the spread of terrorism.

"With rapidly developing societies and economies, Botswana and Angola are both aiming for a digital transition, which Estonia has experience of and expertise in both the private and public sectors. We can share our successes and lessons learnt, both in making an inclusive digital transition and in reforming the public sector, the business environment and the education system," President Karis said.

Botswana is one of the four target countries for the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) in Africa, along with Kenya, Uganda, and Namibia.

Karis will be accompanied during the visit by Estonian entrepreneurs who are already active in Africa or are looking to expand their operations there.

While in Botswana, First Lady Sirje Karis will visit a children's addiction rehabilitation center as well as the National Youth Center, where youth entrepreneurship activities will be presented.

Karis will return home to Estonia on Saturday.

