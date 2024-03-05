X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Gallery: President Karis receives warm welcome in Botswana

News
President Alar Karis and First Lady Sirje Karis arrive in Botswana.
President Alar Karis and First Lady Sirje Karis arrive in Botswana. Source: President's Office
News

President of Estonia Alar Karis and First Lady Sirje Karis began their state visit to Botswana on Monday, where they were welcomed at the airport with a traditional ceremony and a presentation of local song and dance.

This week, President Karis is on a state visit to Botswana and also a working visit to Angola. The aim of the visits is to discuss security concerns in Europe and Africa, to bring views closer together on Russia's war against Ukraine, and to promote Estonian business diplomacy.

"Communicating with and meeting the leaders of countries that are geographically more distant from us is essential if we want to better understand each other and strengthen cooperation. However, geographical distance does not automatically mean distance in terms of views and attitudes," said President Karis.

Botswana and Angola are the first African countries Karis will visit as Estonia's Head of State.

The Estonian president is keen to talk to the leaders of Botswana and Angola about the global security situation and the crises affecting everyone, including migration, climate issues and the spread of terrorism.

"With rapidly developing societies and economies, Botswana and Angola are both aiming for a digital transition, which Estonia has experience of  and expertise in both the private and public sectors. We can share our successes and lessons learnt, both in making an inclusive digital transition and in reforming the public sector, the business environment and the education system," President Karis said.

Botswana is one of the four target countries for the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) in Africa, along with Kenya, Uganda, and Namibia.

Karis will be accompanied during the visit by Estonian entrepreneurs who are already active in Africa or are looking to expand their operations there.

While in Botswana, First Lady Sirje Karis will visit a children's addiction rehabilitation center as well as the National Youth Center, where youth entrepreneurship activities will be presented.

Karis will return home to Estonia on Saturday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Michael Cole

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:19

AirBaltic reports record turnover and profit

14:51

Kristiine Keskus blaze likely caused by heater

14:44

Foreign ministers of Estonia and Ukraine: Frozen Russian assets powerful untapped resource

14:01

Archbishop after adding religious studies to mandatory curriculum in petition

13:10

Estonian children increasingly given short, internationally popular names

13:07

Memories from Altai Krai by Liisa Kruusmägi: A documentary saga

12:34

Gallery: President Karis receives warm welcome in Botswana

12:13

Ida-Viru County teachers have not received promised bonuses for two months Updated

11:58

French ambassador: We provide a lot of support to Ukraine, but don't always announce it

11:50

Energy experts critical of government's offshore wind farms plan

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.03

Cars with Russian plates must leave Lithuania by March 11

04.03

ID-card to remain mandatory until European Union digital wallet created

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.03

Gallery: Aurora borealis over the northern coast of Saaremaa

03.03

Warm weather causing work stoppages in forestry

04.03

Former air force chief: Russia starting to take more risks in the air

04.03

Income tax refunds start on March 5

04.03

Politico: Eastern European countries frustrated over top EU and NATO roles

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: