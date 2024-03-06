Gallery: President Karis visits diamond company in Botswana

On the third day of his state visit to Botswana, President Alar Karis and the Estonian business delegation visited the national diamond company and met his counterpart President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

On Tuesday, Karis met with Masisi, and the speaker of the parliament, and discussed deepening economic cooperation between the countries.

Karis also spoke about Estonia's e-state and economic competitiveness in the science and technology park in Gaborone, which was attended by Masisi, Foreign Minister Lemogang Kwape, and entrepreneurs from both countries.

Speaking about the successful cooperation between Estonian companies and the state of Botswana, Karis highlighted Nortal as an example, which helped create Botswana's new tax administration system. They also met with the head of the Botswanan Tax Office to talk about future plans.

"We have several other companies that are interested in cooperation," he said.

Karis returns to Estonia on Sunday.

