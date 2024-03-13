X

Lauri Bambus appointed Estonian ambassador to Italy

Lauri Bambus.
Lauri Bambus. Source: ERR
President Alar Karis has appointed Lauri Bambus (54) the new ambassador to Italy.

The Estonian ambassador resides in Rome. The president also recalled current ambassador Paul Teesalu.

Bambus has worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1995 where he started at the consular department. He worked at the Estonian Embassy in Warsaw 1995-1998 and in Brussels 1999-2000. Bambus headed up the Schengen Bureau of the consular department.

In 2005-2007, Bambus served as Estonia's chief consul in Saint Petersburg before taking over the consular department he ran until 2010. Lauri Bambus served as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' deputy secretary general for legal and consular affairs 2010-2014.

In 2014-2017, Bambus served as Estonian ambassador to the United Kingdom after which he worked as director general of the MFA's protocol department.

On June 2, 2020, President Karis appointed him ambassador to Norway. Lauri Bambus was also a co-accredited ambassador to Iceland.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

