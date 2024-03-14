X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Former President Arnold Rüütel asks to relinquish state-provided residence

News
Arnold Rüütel, Estonia's head of state 2001-2006.
Arnold Rüütel, Estonia's head of state 2001-2006. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Former President Arnold Rüütel says he wishes to give up a residential premises in Tallinn provided to him by the state after leaving office.

After leaving office, former heads of state are entitled to various benefits. Rüütel, 95, was president of Estonia from 2001 to 2006.

The Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia has forwarded Rüütel's request to the government.

The request states that Rüütel would relinquish the state-provided residency at Kaare 10 in the Nõmme district of the capital, from the start of February this year, while compensation from the state for "reasonable" maintenance expenses at his preferred place of residence was also included in the request.

The cabinet is set to discuss the matter on Thursday at its regular meeting and is likely to make the required amendment to the relevant legislation.

That act states that former heads of state are entitled to the use of a residency, representation, and workspace, with any rental and maintenance costs reimbursed by the state, or compensation granted by the state for reasonable expenses related to the upkeep of that residence.

The government is to rule on which of these two approaches to benefits will be used, within a year of the end of a president's term of office, taking into account the former president's social position and functions performed after the end of their term ends, the financial options the state of Estonia has, and the former president's own opinion. In the current case, the ordinance will be amended to change the president's residential information.

President Arnold Rüütel will continue to receive access to work and representation spaces in the building located at Roheline aas 1 in Kadriorg. The necessary funds for the compensation of reasonable maintenance costs are allocated within the president's office budget.

Arnold Rüütel and Ingrid Rüütel recently moved to a new home in Maarjamäe, also in Tallinn, a relocation they had been waiting on for five years.

According to media reports, the president's granddaughter's family will also reside with the couple, to assist when necessary.

Three living ex-presidents had been in office since the restoration of independence in 1991: Rüütel, Toomas Hendrik Ilves, and Kersti Kaljulaid.

The Kaare 10 property. Source: Google Street View

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:31

Nearly 10,900 entries received in Estonia's 2024 e-dictation contest

14:22

Raul Parts: Government's decisions contributing to inequality

13:53

Riigikogu committee chair signs joint statement condemning Russian elections

13:53

Estonia's Enefit rolling out new seasonal electricity plan next month

13:37

Marek Reinaas claims Izmailova lying

13:20

Pärnu County Hunting Association: Our CEO not involved in poaching ring

13:01

Prosecutor general: I have documented conversations with justice minister Laanet

12:41

Madle Lippus: Tallinn city center must be revivified

12:16

Regional ministry plans leaving land tax hikes and exemptions up to local governments

12:05

This year's Võnge Festival to be held at Tallinn Open Air Museum

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12.03

Estonia suddenly changes mind on EU directive impacting food couriers

12.03

Owners of cars with Russian plates looking at €400 fine from Wednesday

12.03

Young people's salary expectations up considerably in Estonia

09:52

Study: New extremely dangerous opioid spreading in Estonia

13.03

Tallinn ranked among Europe's top ten cities of the future

07:26

Russian dissidents living in Estonia express concerns over their safety

13.03

Liina Vahtras: e-Residency has proven itself a profitable initiative for Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: