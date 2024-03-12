X

Karis invites new Finnish president on state visit to Estonia in May

News
President Alar Karis speaking on the phone with Finnish President Alexander Stubb on Tuesday. March 12, 2024. Source: Office of the President
President Alar Karis speaking on the phone with Finnish President Alexander Stubb on Tuesday. March 12, 2024. Source: Office of the President
News

On a call between the two neighboring countries' heads of state on Tuesday, President Alar Karis invited the newly inaugurated Finnish President Alexander Stubb on a state visit to Estonia this spring.

"Finnish President Alexander Stubb called this afternoon," Karis wrote in a post on his official Facebook page. "I congratulated him on his inauguration and invited him on a state visit to Estonia at the end of May."

According to the Office of the President, Karis and Stubb acknowledged together that the region's security has become stronger than ever before. "We're finally all together in the strongest security alliance in the world – NATO," Karis noted.

"Our region is integrated – we're thrilled to see the [Swedish flag] flying at NATO headquarters!" he added in a tweet.

The two presidents further discussed friendly and intensive bilateral cooperation as well as opportunities for continuing to support Ukraine.

"We will continue providing maximum aid, stick to our promise of giving 0.25 percent of our GDP to support Ukraine as well as do everything we can to ensure that Ukraine wins this war," Karis said, referring to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Finnish president's state visit to Estonia is planned for May 27-29.

During this time, they will also be visiting Tartu, which currently holds the title of European Capital of Culture but was also Karis' hometown and longtime home, including during the years he served variously as rector of the Estonian University of Life Sciences (EMÜ) and the University of Tartu (TÜ) and also as director of the Estonian National Museum (ERM) – from which he stepped down after being elected president in 2021.

"You are always welcome in Estonia," Karis assured his new counterpart.

On March 1, former prime minister Alexander Stubb was inaugurated as president of Finland after winning a runoff election against former foreign minister Pekka Haavisto last month.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

