X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Thursday national flag day as Estonia honors its native language

News
March 14 is national language day in Estonia .
March 14 is national language day in Estonia . Source: Arno Mikkor
News

Thursday is Estonian native language day, or mother tongue day, meaning all state, public and local government institutions must fly the blue-black-white national flag, if they do not already do so.

Native language day is dedicated to the Estonian language and its preservation and coincides with the birth date of poet Kristjan Jaak Peterson (1801-1822). Schoolteacher and linguist Meinhard Laks (1922-2008) initiated the day itself.

Private citizens, companies and organizations are also welcome to raise the flag, which should take place no later than at the time of writing, 8 a.m. Flags should be lowered at sunset (6.22 p.m. in Tallinn) or, if they are not, illuminated during the hours of darkness.

The main event of the day sees around 70 Estonians reading from set texts in front of Kadriorg, seat of the head of state. This 12-hour marathon was already opened by President Alar Karis at 6.39 a.m. (ie. sunrise today in Tallinn).

Those interested are welcome throughout the day to the plaza in front of Kadriorg, to hear the readings in progress.

Rasmus Puur, the president's cultural adviser, said: "The mother tongue day reading initiative is becoming a tradition, and this year, for the third time, President Karis has invited people from different walks of life to join him in reading texts in our native language."

"On this beautiful day dedicated to our own language, we hope the language will resonate, and that as many diverse and important thoughts as possible existing in Estonian can find their expression," Puur went on.

ERR is marking the event by hosting an online dictation, broadcast by Vikerradio at 10.25 a.m. Estonian time. The dictation itself can be written up here.

"Language act of the year" will also be awarded, with winners to be announced at the Ministry of Education and Research in Tartu tomorrow, Friday.

Some of the well-known public figures taking part in Thursday's reading at Kadriorg are: State Secretary Taimar Peterkop, academic Rein Raud, Bank of Estonia chair Madis Müller, rapper Genka (Henry Kõrvits), musician Kadri Voorand, filmmaker Kadri Kõusaar, ETV presenters and journalists Margus Saar and Grete Lõbu, former defense chief Gen. Martin Herem, rock musician Tõnis Mägi and filmmaker Anna Hints, as well as a non-Estonian on the list, head of the Roman Catholic Church in Estonia, Bishop Philippe Jourdan, plus of course President Alar Karis and first lady Sirje Karis.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia, Government Office.

Related

vikerraadio e-dictation

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:08

Fire-related deaths rise in Estonia due to alcohol and indoor smoking

09:52

Study: New extremely dangerous opioid spreading in Estonia

09:36

Coalition weighs up limiting Riigikogu breaks

09:05

Estonia to use congestion charge and EU revenue to construct new Latvia power link

08:42

Former president of Estonia Arnold Rüütel asks to relinquish state-provided residence

08:20

Henry Sildaru misses out on world championship final stage in France

08:12

Estonian men's handball team beats Ukraine in world championship qualifier first leg

08:02

Thursday national flag day as Estonia honors its native language

07:33

Estonian convert to Islam on the meaning of Ramadan

07:26

Russian dissidents living in Estonia express concerns over their safety

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12.03

Owners of cars with Russian plates looking at €400 fine from Wednesday

12.03

Estonia suddenly changes mind on EU directive impacting food couriers

12.03

Young people's salary expectations up considerably in Estonia

13.03

Tallinn ranked among Europe's top ten cities of the future

11.03

Finnair and Finnish police refrain from providing details on Rõivas incident

13.03

Liina Vahtras: e-Residency has proven itself a profitable initiative for Estonia

13.03

International students contribute over €23 million to Estonian economy in tax

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: