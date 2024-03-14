Thursday national flag day as Estonia honors its native language

Thursday is Estonian native language day, or mother tongue day, meaning all state, public and local government institutions must fly the blue-black-white national flag, if they do not already do so.

Native language day is dedicated to the Estonian language and its preservation and coincides with the birth date of poet Kristjan Jaak Peterson (1801-1822). Schoolteacher and linguist Meinhard Laks (1922-2008) initiated the day itself.

Private citizens, companies and organizations are also welcome to raise the flag, which should take place no later than at the time of writing, 8 a.m. Flags should be lowered at sunset (6.22 p.m. in Tallinn) or, if they are not, illuminated during the hours of darkness.

The main event of the day sees around 70 Estonians reading from set texts in front of Kadriorg, seat of the head of state. This 12-hour marathon was already opened by President Alar Karis at 6.39 a.m. (ie. sunrise today in Tallinn).

Those interested are welcome throughout the day to the plaza in front of Kadriorg, to hear the readings in progress.

Rasmus Puur, the president's cultural adviser, said: "The mother tongue day reading initiative is becoming a tradition, and this year, for the third time, President Karis has invited people from different walks of life to join him in reading texts in our native language."

"On this beautiful day dedicated to our own language, we hope the language will resonate, and that as many diverse and important thoughts as possible existing in Estonian can find their expression," Puur went on.

ERR is marking the event by hosting an online dictation, broadcast by Vikerradio at 10.25 a.m. Estonian time. The dictation itself can be written up here.

"Language act of the year" will also be awarded, with winners to be announced at the Ministry of Education and Research in Tartu tomorrow, Friday.

Some of the well-known public figures taking part in Thursday's reading at Kadriorg are: State Secretary Taimar Peterkop, academic Rein Raud, Bank of Estonia chair Madis Müller, rapper Genka (Henry Kõrvits), musician Kadri Voorand, filmmaker Kadri Kõusaar, ETV presenters and journalists Margus Saar and Grete Lõbu, former defense chief Gen. Martin Herem, rock musician Tõnis Mägi and filmmaker Anna Hints, as well as a non-Estonian on the list, head of the Roman Catholic Church in Estonia, Bishop Philippe Jourdan, plus of course President Alar Karis and first lady Sirje Karis.

