Gallery: Konstantin Päts' 150th anniversary marked in Tallinn

On Friday, the 150th anniversary of the birth of Konstantin Päts (1874-1956), the first president of Estonia, was celebrated in Kesklinn.

The Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart and other city officials made speeches and Archbishop Urmas Viilma held a service at the ceremony by the Päts memorial behind the Estonia Theater.

The event was organized by the Estonian Heritage Preservation Society.

Tallinn City Government placed a blue, black, and white scarf – the colors of the Estonian flag – around the Päts monument to mark Independence Day on February 24.

