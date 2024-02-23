Gallery: Konstantin Päts' 150th anniversary marked in Tallinn
On Friday, the 150th anniversary of the birth of Konstantin Päts (1874-1956), the first president of Estonia, was celebrated in Kesklinn.
The Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart and other city officials made speeches and Archbishop Urmas Viilma held a service at the ceremony by the Päts memorial behind the Estonia Theater.
The event was organized by the Estonian Heritage Preservation Society.
Tallinn City Government placed a blue, black, and white scarf – the colors of the Estonian flag – around the Päts monument to mark Independence Day on February 24.
--
Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!
Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright