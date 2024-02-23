X

Gallery: Konstantin Päts' 150th anniversary marked in Tallinn

News
The 150th anniversary of Konstantin Päts' birth was marked on February 23, 2024.
News

On Friday, the 150th anniversary of the birth of Konstantin Päts (1874-1956), the first president of Estonia, was celebrated in Kesklinn.

The Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart and other city officials made speeches and Archbishop Urmas Viilma held a service at the ceremony by the Päts memorial behind the Estonia Theater.

The event was organized by the Estonian Heritage Preservation Society.

Tallinn City Government placed a blue, black, and white scarf – the colors of the Estonian flag – around the Päts monument to mark Independence Day on February 24.

--

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

