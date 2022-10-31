Photo: Zorro mask placed on Tallinn Päts monument

A massive monument to Konstantin Päts recently unveiled behind the Estonia Theater building in Tallinn had been decked out with a Zorro mask and bandana sometime before early Monday morning, as seen by passersby around dawn.

By 8:30 a.m., the mask and bandana had been removed.

It is unknown who placed the mask and bandana on the monument or why.

Following a series of delays, the monument to Päts, titled "Head of State," was unveiled at the historical site of Tallinn's New Market (Uus turg), adjacent to the Estonia Theater building, on Friday, October 21.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!