Photo: Zorro mask placed on Tallinn Päts monument

Zorro mask and bandana placed on Konstantin Päts monument behind the Estonia Theater building in Tallinn early Monday morning. October 31, 2022.
Zorro mask and bandana placed on Konstantin Päts monument behind the Estonia Theater building in Tallinn early Monday morning. October 31, 2022. Source: ERR
A massive monument to Konstantin Päts recently unveiled behind the Estonia Theater building in Tallinn had been decked out with a Zorro mask and bandana sometime before early Monday morning, as seen by passersby around dawn.

By 8:30 a.m., the mask and bandana had been removed.

It is unknown who placed the mask and bandana on the monument or why.

Following a series of delays, the monument to Päts, titled "Head of State," was unveiled at the historical site of Tallinn's New Market (Uus turg), adjacent to the Estonia Theater building, on Friday, October 21.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

