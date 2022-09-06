Photos: Konstantin Päts monument in Tallinn to be unveiled October 21

The Konstantin Päts monument being erected next to Estonia Theater in Tallinn is scheduled to be unveiled on Friday, October 21, Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) announced Tuesday. The foundation of the sculpture of the first president of the Republic of Estonia is currently being poured.

"Construction of the Konstantin Päts monument behind the

"Erecting the Konstantin Päts monument behind the National Opera consists of two main parts ⁠— the sculpture itself and the foundation underneath it together with the tidying up of the area surrounding it," Svet told ERR via a spokesperson.

"Currently underway is the construction of the monument's foundation, which will be followed by lighting installation," he continued. "We intend to complete construction of the foundation and surrounding area by the end of October. As of right now, the unveiling is scheduled to take place on October 21."

According to the deputy mayor, the monument's poured foundation should be finished by the last week of September, at which point installation of its granite blocks will begin.

This June, sculptor Vergo Vernik sought an extension to the contractual deadline for the completion and installation of the Päts monument in connection with the incarceration of the subcontracted stonemason.

Nonetheless, Svet confirmed to ERR Tuesday that work on the stone sculpture is currently on schedule and will be completed by the contractual deadline.

In June 2020, a jury chose Toivo Tammik and Vergo Vernik's "Riigipea" ("Head of State") as winner of a contest for the design of a monument to Konstantin Päts.

--

