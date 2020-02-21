ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Konstantin Päts monument installed in Ida-Viru County

A statue to Estonia's former head of state Konstantin Pät was installed in Toila Oru Park in Ida-Viru County on Friday and will be officially unveiled next week.

The budget for the sculpture was €45,000 and the opening will take place on Päts' birthday on February 23.

On Friday, Eve East, the mayor of Toila, removed the cardboard and plastic sheet from the statue.

Konstantin Päts was the first president of the Republic of Estonia (1938–1940). He is considered to be the most remarkable politician of the pre-war Estonian Republic. He repeatedly led Estonian governments including during the most difficult time the state faced – the beginning of the War of Independence.

In the late 1930s, Päts' summer residence was located in Toila Oru Park.

Editor: Helen Wright

ida-viru countykonstantin pätstoila
