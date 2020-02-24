Gallery: Konstantin Päts sculpture unveiled in Toila

A statue to Estonia's former head of state Konstantin Päts was unveiled at a ceremony in Toila Oru Park in Ida-Viru County on Sunday.

The budget for the sculpture was €45,000 and the opening took place on Päts' birthday on February 23.

Konstantin Päts was the first president of the Republic of Estonia (1938–1940). He is considered to be the most remarkable politician of the pre-war Estonian Republic. He repeatedly led Estonian governments including during the most difficult time the state faced – the beginning of the War of Independence.

In the late 1930s, Päts' summer residence was located in Toila Oru Park.

