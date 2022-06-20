Completion of Päts statue to be postponed as stonemason incarcerated

Sculptor Vergo Vernik has asked the Tallinn city government to extend the contractual deadline for the completion and installation of Konstantin Päts' statue as the subcontracting stonemason is in jail.

Vernik asked the deadline for the statue's completion and installation to be moved to September 15. The original deadline was August 3.

"The main reason for the postponement is that subcontracting stonemason Margus Kurvits is no longer able to work on account of being incarcerated," Vernik told the city.

The sculptor added that the situation is difficult because there are few in Estonia who can perform the specific tasks needed.

"Work continues at Kivi Kunst OÜ that has taken delivery of the material and model," he added.

The competition for a monument for President Konstantin Päts, held between December 2019 and April of 2020, was won by the design "Riigipea" (Head of State) by Toivo Tammik and Vergo Vernik.

Margus Kurvits was found guilty of repeatedly driving under the influence in September of 2019 and handed a conditional sentence of 18 months. Because Kurvits failed to keep to the conditions of his probationary period, the sentence was carried out after repeated appeals this April.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!