X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Nõmme only Tallinn administrative district to have flown Ukrainian flag

News
The Ukrainian flag outside the Nõmme district administration building.
The Ukrainian flag outside the Nõmme district administration building. Source: Mait Ots / ERR
News

While many state and public institutions in Estonia have displayed the Ukrainian flag from or near their buildings as a way of showing solidarity, only one of Tallinn's eight districts had done so up to this week.

In addition to being Estonian Independence Day, Saturday marks two years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and, while an assault on Kyiv failed, territory in the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson oblasts, as well as the Crimea, remain under Russian occupation.

Lasnamäe and Kristiine districts have pledge to fly the Ukrainian blue-and-yellow on municipal flagpoles following ERR's question to that end.

Nõmme district mayor Karmo Kuri (SDE) told ERR on Thursday that: "We put up the Ukrainian flag when Russia's aggression intensified on February 24, the reason being that for a very long time we had an aid point in the same building dedicated to Ukrainian war refugees who had arrived in Estonia. When they first started arriving, one of the main accommodation locations was the Dzingeli hotel in Nõmme,"

Gert Uiboaed, an adviser at the government office, told ERR that there is no legal requirement to fly the Ukrainian flag on public or other buildings in Estonia, and that this is left to the discretion of each institution, firm or private resident.

One regulation which remains in place is that the national flag of Estonia must always be flown alongside the flag of any other nation which may be on display, including in the case of the Ukrainian flag.

It must also be clear what is being conveyed in flying national flags; if this is being done as a statement of solidarity, then it will remain the case for as long as that solidarity remains the case.

Naturally in Ukraine's case it remains relevant, so having already flown that country's flag it would be inappropriate to cease doing so for as long as the current situation, ie. the Russian occupation, remains, Uiboaed added.

Karmo Kuri noted that while the hotel was no longer being used to host refugees, now was not an appropriate time to take it down.

However, the remaining seven Tallinn district governments had not raised the Ukrainian flag until this week, though with three flagpoles in front of their buildings (or five in the case of the Lasnamäe district office, one of which has remained vacant for months now), there is the scope to do so.

Kristiine district mayor Jaanus Riibe and Lasnamäe district mayor Julianna Jurtšenko (both from the Center Party) pledged to change that in time for Saturday, February 24, however.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:25

European Union ramps up sanctions against Russia

15:50

Kaja Kallas: The state alone cannot shoulder all the responsibility

14:44

Turu-uuringute ratings: Center Party fell to 8 percent support in February

14:04

Nõmme only Tallinn administrative district to have flown Ukrainian flag

13:50

Climacash stops offering carbon credits to companies

13:17

OSCE recommends Estonia boost public confidence in e-voting

12:30

State considers afforestation of farmland and biofuel to reduce emissions

11:42

State struggling to find buyers for several major Tallinn properties

11:09

Statistics: Construction volumes down 6 percent in 2023

10:28

Gallery: President Karis promotes Andrus Merilo to Brigadier General

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.02

ISS: Russian special services behind attack on Estonian minister's car

22.02

Estonia gains 95 islands, but loses 4 square kilometers with updated map

21.02

Former students accuse figure skating coach Anna Levandi of abuse

09:45

Delfi: Bolt driver leaves scene of central Tallinn accident

22.02

Prime minister: I will not be watching president's televised Independence Day speech

22.02

Researchers: Estonia could be divided into two zones to get more EU support

21.02

Emergency services puts out fire at Tallinn's Kristiine Keskus

09:11

Incoming EDF chief: Restricting use of weapons donated to Ukraine a foolish move

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: