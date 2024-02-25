On the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Ministry of Social Affairs notes that while Ukrainian refugees who have obtained temporary protection status are equally eligible for benefits as the rest of the population, such recipients make up a very small proportion of the total.

Meanwhile, more than half of those who have fled the war in Ukraine and who now live in Estonia have entered the workforce, the ministry says.

A total of around 51,000 people who have fled Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began two years ago, have applied for temporary protection in Estonia, and of these, around 35,000 Ukrainian war refugees have temporary protection status in Estonia as of mid-February 2024.

Signe Riisalo (Reform), the Minister of Social Protection – minister for social security might be a more natural-sounding translation – said Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine serves as a reminder to us all that freedom and harmony, together with human rights and a normal rhythm of life, are fragile and can be consigned to history overnight, to be replaced by a struggle for freedom in the name of a nation and its people.

This resonates particularly in Estonia.

"For this reason, we are one of the biggest supporters of Ukraine, both in terms of GDP per capita and in terms of military and humanitarian aid, the reconstruction of Ukraine and the taking on of war refugees," Minister Riisalo said.

"In helping war refugees, the kindness, willingness to help and compassion of our people has shone through," she added.

"We support the people of Ukraine and the country of Ukraine to show Russia: Ukraine is not alone," the minister went on.

War refugees who have arrived in Estonia have also been able to count on state support in the form of various social benefits.

At the same time, while in the period March to December 2022, war refugees made up 62 percent of all benefit allowance recipients in Estonia, by 2023 that figure had fallen to 44 of the total.

Over half of those of working age who received temporary protection have sicne entered the labor market, the ministry says.

Ukrainian war refugees have also been assisted with accommodation.

Upon arrival in Estonia, war refugees were able stay for a short period time in temporary accommodation provided by the state. Later, when moving from a temporary accommodation to permanent residences, a one-off compensation payment cover the costs associated with starting a tenancy agreement was provided.

Tthe Social Insurance Board (SKA says it accommodated a total of 24,980 people on a short-term basis in 2023.

On this, Minister Riisalo said: "I am very grateful to the volunteers for their invaluable contribution and to the employees at SKA for their quick and decisive action, in addition to all those Estonians who have helped Ukrainian war refugees in a variety of different ways."

Meanwhile Deputy Secretary Genera, Hanna Vseviov. Said: "The backdrop to every support measure offered to refugees is the extensive work and effort of several institutions, and thanks to this, many war refugees have been able to find work and independent housing in Estonia, and can now in turn contribute back to Estonian society."

In the case of those who have received temporary protection, SKA pays family allowances to families with children, disability allowances to disabled people, and allowances and pensions to elderly people, on the same basis as it does the general population.

At the same time, war refugees make up about two percent of the total number of recipients of family benefits alone.

In 2023, family allowances paid out totaled €490 million euros.

Parental allowances were paid to the tune of €350 million in 2023, of which Ukrainian war refugees made up 0.45 percent of recipients.

The picture is much the same with disability benefits paid last year, where just 0.81 percent of the total amount paid by SKA went to recipients of temporary protection.

SKA also compensates the pensioners of Ukrainian war refugees who arrived in Estonia the difference between the state pension as it is in Estonia and that of their pension in Ukraine.

This sum totaled 0.19 of the amount allocated to state pensions from last year.

A total of 22,500 people who have fled the war in Ukraine have pproached SKA with various questions over the course of the last two years, the ministry says.

This figure is falling; in 2023, public inquiries more than halved, from 15,500 in 2022, to 7,000.

