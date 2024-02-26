Hundreds gather in Tallinn's Freedom Square to show support for Ukraine

The demonstration began with a daytime procession through Tallinn Old Town and ended in front of the Estonian War of Independence Victory Column on Freedom Square. The action was part of the international "Stand with Ukraine" initiative, which took place a day earlier in much of the rest of the world (February 24), to mark the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Many of the Ukrainians who came to the demonstration are originally from towns and cities now occupied by Russian troops.

"It's very difficult mentally, that's why I have tears of despair in my eyes. My whole family is in Ukraine right now, that's really tough too," said Anna, who was at the demonstration.

"It's very painful and difficult and I want to cry. It's hard to feel the same emotions I felt two years ago. Now I have tears in my eyes all the time and my heart is pounding, it's so hard," said Solomia, who also attended.

"I'm not a war expert and I can't tell you when this war will end, but I can say for sure that faith and hope will always live on in our souls. We are prepared and we hope that the war will end as soon as possible," Olga, another Ukrainian taking part in the demonstration, told ERR.

A large number of those who took part in Sunday's demonstration are involved in voluntary work in Estonia to help provide aid and support for Ukraine.

"They weave camouflage nets or make candles for the defensive trenches. There are people working with children, school teachers and so on. This is how we come together and say, 'yes, we are still here and we will continue to do our thing,'" said Ukrainian interpreter Katja Novak.

According to Vira Konyk, chair of the Congress of Ukrainians in Estonia, war fatigue must not be allowed to set in.

"With this action, we want to show that the war is still going on and that people must not forget about it or get tired. Because we have to bring this war to a victorious conclusion – until the Kremlin regime collapses. If Ukraine falls, the next countries to come under attack could be other European countries, including the Baltic states, which are next to Russia. That is why we call on ordinary citizens and governments alike to continue to support Ukraine," said Konyk.

This is the third time that the demonstration has been held in Freedom Square, the largest of which two years ago on, February 26, two days after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

Around 50 people attended a similar demonstration in Narva.

