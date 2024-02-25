Around 50 people show support for Ukraine in Narva rally

A demonstration in support of Ukraine took place on Sunday in the eastern town of Narva, just across the river from the Russian Federation.

The protest (see gallery above), titled "Stand With Ukraine," took place at noon Sunday in Narva's Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats).

The event marked the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which started on February 24, 2022. The bulk of Narva's population speak Russian as their native language, and the town is the site of a key border crossing, now fully closed (by Russia) to road traffic.

The protest was organized in cooperation with the Congress of Ukrainians of Estonia (Eesti Ukrainlaste Kongress).

Irina Lobanova, board member of NGO Narva Linna Ukraina Kaasmaalaskond said: "Since Estonian Independence Day was celebrated here on Saturday, the Congress of Ukrainians decided to organize the "Stand With Ukraine" action on Sunday, as we wanted Estonians to be able to focus on their own special day on the Saturday."

Around 50 people took part in the rally "We expected a larger number, but apparently not all people in Narva have yet found the strength to publicly protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine," Lobanova went on.