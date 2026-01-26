X!

Head of Congress of Ukrainians in Estonia honored by President Zelenskyy

News
News

Chair of the Congress of Ukrainians in Estonia Vira Konyk has been awarded the prestigious Order of Princess Olga, III degree by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to a decree issued by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on January 22, 2026, Vira Konyk received the award for her significant personal contribution to strengthening international cooperation, supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, active public and charitable activities and promoting Ukraine around the world.

On Friday, Konyk told ERR news of the award had come as a surprise to her.

"Like everyone else, I am, of course, pleased when my work is appreciated, even though you never expect any awards,' Konyk said. "It's very nice, but I understand that it's not my achievement alone."

Konyk said the award is the result of the joint effort made by of a lot of different people.

"Many people help me in my work: my family, friends and like-minded people. Therefore, I believe this award is also for our Ukrainian community," she said. "I work for them, for Ukraine and for society."

Responding to a question about the award coming at an especially challenging time for Ukraine, Konyk suggested that it may also be an important symbolic gesture.

"Perhaps this has been done to raise spirits and keep people from giving up. I think that's exactly what it is," she said.

The Order of Princess Olga is a Ukrainian civil decoration, featuring Olga of Kyiv and bestowed to women for "personal merits in state, production, scientific, educational, cultural, charity and other spheres of social activities, for upbringing children in families.

It was established in 1997 and has three grades (classes), the first being the highest.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Sergei Mihhailov

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Cold weather expected to keep Estonia's electricity prices sky high

19:39

Tallinn's Club Hollywood planning to become multi-purpose event center

18:59

Head of Congress of Ukrainians in Estonia honored by President Zelenskyy

18:24

Estonian volunteer in Ukraine: People are very tired but they are not giving up

17:42

'MooseBelt' project aims to shed light on Estonia, Latvia's elk population

17:10

84-year-old Estonian downhill skiier: The adrenalin gets me every time

16:34

Winter weather means Tallinn's soup kitchens keeping busy

16:20

Gallery: Major Anton Corbijn retrospective opens at Fotografiska Tallinn Updated

16:11

Thesis: Digital twin cities would help sustainably manage public spaces

15:35

Estonian team finishes transatlantic row in planned 40 days

be prepared!

Most Read articles

25.01

Price of electricity to break 2026 record on Monday

14:52

Several major retail chains planning new stores Updated

25.01

Photos: Café opens on Bay of Pärnu ice

23.01

Inspection finds numerous problems at Tallinn high school

12:32

Former party leader who called Bucha massacre 'staged' says now top Moscow realtor

10:13

Margus Tsahkna: German ex-chancellor trying to lead us down a dangerous path with Russia

14:47

Bolt founder Markus Villig to head up government's AI advisory council

09:00

Finnish schools in Estonia face loss of funding due to residence data reform

11:41

Finland to launch maritime surveillance hub together with Baltic allies

25.01

Hiiumaa ferry traffic disrupted

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo