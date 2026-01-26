Head of Congress of Ukrainians in Estonia honored by President Zelenskyy

Chair of the Congress of Ukrainians in Estonia Vira Konyk has been awarded the prestigious Order of Princess Olga, III degree by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to a decree issued by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on January 22, 2026, Vira Konyk received the award for her significant personal contribution to strengthening international cooperation, supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, active public and charitable activities and promoting Ukraine around the world.

On Friday, Konyk told ERR news of the award had come as a surprise to her.

"Like everyone else, I am, of course, pleased when my work is appreciated, even though you never expect any awards,' Konyk said. "It's very nice, but I understand that it's not my achievement alone."

Konyk said the award is the result of the joint effort made by of a lot of different people.

"Many people help me in my work: my family, friends and like-minded people. Therefore, I believe this award is also for our Ukrainian community," she said. "I work for them, for Ukraine and for society."

Responding to a question about the award coming at an especially challenging time for Ukraine, Konyk suggested that it may also be an important symbolic gesture.

"Perhaps this has been done to raise spirits and keep people from giving up. I think that's exactly what it is," she said.

The Order of Princess Olga is a Ukrainian civil decoration, featuring Olga of Kyiv and bestowed to women for "personal merits in state, production, scientific, educational, cultural, charity and other spheres of social activities, for upbringing children in families.

It was established in 1997 and has three grades (classes), the first being the highest.

---

