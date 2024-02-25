ERR in Riga: Latvians have provided €650 million in support to Ukraine so far

Latvia has supported Ukraine to the tune of around €650 million in the two years since the full-scale Russian invasion began and, according to the statistics, every other Latvian resident has contributed, with no sign of let-up or fatigue.

ERR's Latvia correspondent Ragnar Kond reported from a rainy Riga on Saturday.

Georgs Rubenis, board chair of a Latvian citizens' association, told "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK): "The only way Ukraine can triumph is with cooperation. Every time we pledge something, but later do not fulfill it, we are in effect fighting on the side of the enemy."

Latvia, like Estonia, is one of the countries which has been most unstinting in its support to and for Ukraine. Saturday, independence day in Estonia but a regular weekend south of the border, saw various pro-Ukraine events held in Riga and nationwide, marking the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine supporters at Saturday's rally in Riga. Source: ERR

Latvia has provided €650 million in aid to Ukraine over the past two years, from the state budget and from donors' pockets

Equipment sent from Latvia to Ukraine include drones, anti-aircraft missiles and even helicopters, while at home many ordinary Latvians have been helping Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in the country.

Latvia has also been highly vocal over the deportation of Ukrainian children into the Russian Federation.

Central Riga was illuminated by the Ukrainian blue-and-yellow Saturday, and large crowds turned out despite the wet and windy conditions.

A nationwide minute of silence in memory and in honor of the victims of the war was also held in Latvia.

Latvia's Independence Day falls on November 18.

