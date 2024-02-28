X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Over 83,000 Russian citizens resident in Estonia

News
Russian passports.
Russian passports. Source: ERR
News

A total of 83,507 citizens of the Russian Federation live in Estonia on the basis of a valid residency permit, as of February 15.

The figures show a longer-term fall in the number of Russian citizens holding permanent residency in Estonia, while the number of Russian citizens holding temporary residency has risen.

Of these, 73,772 hold long-term resident residence permits, a drop of almost 14,000 on the figure a decade ago.

The figure holding temporary residency permits meanwhile stood at close to 9,500 Russian citizens, a rise of around 2,000 over the past 10 years.

The vast majority of the 85,507 Russian citizens residing in Estonia live in Harju County (40,186), the most populous region of the country and which includes Tallinn, and in Ida-Viru County (35,405), the easternmost region of Estonia and home of the oil shale industry.

The smallest number of Russian citizens were recorded as resident on the islands: Just five on Hiiumaa, and 62 living on Saaremaa.

By age distribution, the 65-69-year-old age group had the largest number of Russian citizens living in Estonia, at 9.387. The zero to four-year-old demographic was the least represented, at 1,036 resident in Estonia as at February 15, 2024.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Andrew Whyte

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:47

Bolt wishes to reduce e-scooter speeds in central Tallinn, Tuul disagrees Updated

11:19

March forecast: Spring to keep Estonia waiting this year after all

10:46

Coach operator doubts sensibility of Tartu-Riga train link

10:11

PPA calls for giving auxiliary officers traffic speed measuring powers

09:39

Ratings: Isamaa, Reform support up as SDE's falls

08:53

Over 83,000 Russian citizens resident in Estonia

07:54

Harri Tiido: Macron acting as he does result of weakness show by Scholz

07:26

Neeme Väli: Talk of European ground troops in Ukraine a message to Moscow

27.02

Kallas: Estonia not discussing sending forces to Ukraine

27.02

Estonia's prisons want right to conduct background checks on visitors

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09.02

RIA to declare public procurement for Estonia's state mobile application

27.02

Estonian-registered firm sanctioned by US

27.02

Foreign citizens teaching languages in schools now required to learn Estonian

27.02

Daily: Russian citizen scales border fence in attempt to enter Estonia

27.02

Minister suggests lowering Estonia's requirements for digital nomads

27.02

Jõelähtme municipality going to court over Russian citizens land sale

27.02

Estonian PM counting on Isamaa, EKRE for Russian citizen disenfranchisement

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: