Over 83,000 Russian citizens resident in Estonia

A total of 83,507 citizens of the Russian Federation live in Estonia on the basis of a valid residency permit, as of February 15.

The figures show a longer-term fall in the number of Russian citizens holding permanent residency in Estonia, while the number of Russian citizens holding temporary residency has risen.

Of these, 73,772 hold long-term resident residence permits, a drop of almost 14,000 on the figure a decade ago.

The figure holding temporary residency permits meanwhile stood at close to 9,500 Russian citizens, a rise of around 2,000 over the past 10 years.

The vast majority of the 85,507 Russian citizens residing in Estonia live in Harju County (40,186), the most populous region of the country and which includes Tallinn, and in Ida-Viru County (35,405), the easternmost region of Estonia and home of the oil shale industry.

The smallest number of Russian citizens were recorded as resident on the islands: Just five on Hiiumaa, and 62 living on Saaremaa.

By age distribution, the 65-69-year-old age group had the largest number of Russian citizens living in Estonia, at 9.387. The zero to four-year-old demographic was the least represented, at 1,036 resident in Estonia as at February 15, 2024.

