Russia wants dual citizens to show support for war when crossing border

Russian border guards have started to question Russian-Estonian dual citizens crossing the border to confirm in writing that they support Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Almost 200 dual citizens cross the border at Koidula in southeast Estonia every day. They are increasingly finding themselves in difficult situations.

People going to Russia – both dual nationals and citizens of the European Union – are being asked to fill out forms saying they agree with Russia's aggression. Allegedly the checks started at the end of 2023.

The Police and Board Guard Board's (PPA) southeast border point manager Peter Maran said: "In addition to giving their usual personal and documentary details, they also have to give their phone's IMEI code, plus details of whether they know anyone in the Ukrainian armed forces, how they feel about the European Union leadership."

One dual citizen Jelena told Friday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" she crossed the border every day for work. She described her experiences at the Russian border crossing.

"At first they bullied us, then I told them that we were already tired from work and we cross every day, that they already knew us by face, there is no need to look at our passports. Then they stopped bothering us, but those who do not come often, they bother them a lot – even examining people for four, seven, eight hours," she said.

Regular border crossers know how to answer questions at the Russian border crossing.

"You cannot say that there is a war, you have to say that there is a military operation; if you say war, you will be immediately harassed and investigated /.../ and Crimea most be Russia's, not Ukraine's. If you give them the answer that you do not know, or that it is Ukraine's, or that you do not care, then you will go back where you came from," Jelena said.

Earlier this week, Russian independent outlet Mediazona reported that border crossed were being asked to fill in questionnaires.

