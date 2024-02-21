FSB reportedly ask travelers crossing Estonian border about attitudes towards EU

Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers require travelers crossing the Russia-Estonia border to fill in questionnaires about their attitudes to the war in Ukraine, a source told Mediazona.

The independent outlet published photographs of the form which asks for personal details such as passport information, place of residence in Russia and abroad, military service, and IMEI number (mobile device identifier), Meduza, who translated the article, reported.

The form also requires travelers to indicate if they have any relatives living in Russia or Ukraine, connections with special service employees, names of people they know fighting on the side of Ukraine, and their "attitude toward the actions of the European Union leadership, which supports the nationalist regime in Ukraine."

One of Mediazona's sources said that the forms are given selectively and they assume that only those with dual citizenship are required to fill them out.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!