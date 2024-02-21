X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

FSB reportedly ask travelers crossing Estonian border about attitudes towards EU

News
The closed Narva border crossing on February 1, 2024.
The closed Narva border crossing on February 1, 2024. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers require travelers crossing the Russia-Estonia border to fill in questionnaires about their attitudes to the war in Ukraine, a source told Mediazona.

The independent outlet published photographs of the form which asks for personal details such as passport information, place of residence in Russia and abroad, military service, and IMEI number (mobile device identifier), Meduza, who translated the article, reported.

The form also requires travelers to indicate if they have any relatives living in Russia or Ukraine, connections with special service employees, names of people they know fighting on the side of Ukraine, and their "attitude toward the actions of the European Union leadership, which supports the nationalist regime in Ukraine."

One of Mediazona's sources said that the forms are given selectively and they assume that only those with dual citizenship are required to fill them out.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karl Kivil, Helen Wright

Source: Mediazona, Meduza

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:55

FSB reportedly ask travelers crossing Estonian border about attitudes towards EU

20:26

Trade unions say foreign labor quota has become irrelevant

19:27

Tallinn removing outdated street signs

18:50

Estonia will not close border during Russian presidential election

18:43

Emergency services puts out fire at Tallinn's Kristiine Keskus Updated

18:25

Tallinn apartment prices increased year-on-year

17:56

Ida-Viru County businesses showing interest in EU's Just Transition Fund

17:26

Museum seeks to put Estonia's Tori horse on UNESCO list

16:56

Tallinn begins accepting first-grade enrollment applications on March 1

16:25

Estonia opens honorary consulate in Munich

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.02

ISS: Russian special services behind attack on Estonian minister's car Updated

18:43

Emergency services puts out fire at Tallinn's Kristiine Keskus Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.02

Gallery: Exhibition showing destroyed public space on display in Tallinn

19.02

Several income tax changes will be introduced next year

20.02

Salm to US defense publication: Takes Europe a year to fulfill Ukrainian artillery shells orders

14:32

Former students accuse figure skating coach Anna Levandi of abuse

18.02

Estonia and three other states block the revised EU platform work directive

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: