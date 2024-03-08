X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

First six Russian citizens issued orders to leave Latvia

News
Latvian-Russian border.
Latvian-Russian border. Source: Anna Ūdre/LTV
News

Latvia's Office of Citizenship and Migration Affairs (PMLP) has issued its first six departure orders to Russian citizens who did not submit documents requesting a Latvian residence permit – two of whom have already left the country, Latvian public broadcaster LSM reported Friday.

In an appearance on Latvian Television's "Morning Panorama" on Friday, PMLP chief Maira Roze said that a total of 1,017 Russian citizens had not complied with legal requirements and submitted documentation in order to remain in Latvia, but noted that this information changes daily, LSM wrote.

The four individuals issued departure orders who haven't yet left the country have been given 30 days to do so. Another 22 persons were able to submit documentation regarding family reunification, which is regarded as a valid reason to be on Latvian soil but nonetheless requires relevant paperwork to be in order.

Under Latvia's Immigration Law, permanent residence permits issued to Russian citizens who have previously been citizens of Latvia or "non-citizens" expired last September, impacting the requirements affected persons must now meet in order to remain living in Latvia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:20

Construction of Kangru junction on edge of Tallinn to start in April - May

16:19

Interior ministry's draft shelter regulation raises construction costs of buildings

15:59

First six Russian citizens issued orders to leave Latvia

15:32

Kaja Kallas will not run in European Parliament elections

14:53

Kristin Tattar in third place after day one of disc golf season opener in Waco

14:09

Watch again: Constitutional committee debates Russia's frozen assets with foreign experts

14:08

Skills shortage remains high in Estonia

13:31

Anders Åslund: Russia's sovereign assets in West have to be seized, sent to Ukraine

12:45

Unemployment Insurance Fund sees signs of improvement on Estonian labor market

12:02

Estonian Greens, Parempoolsed both running full candidate lists at European elections

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.03

Lithuanian intelligence: Russia preparing for long confrontation with NATO

06.03

Narva bombing 1944: Only the blind cannot see the parallels with Russia today

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07.03

Kallas: I will not be ALDE's European elections lead candidate Updated

07.03

Europe's eastern expansion: On real and perceived borders

07.03

Estonian DefMin, EDF drop sales of products still available in Russia

07:24

EKRE leader: Budget hole result of Reform mismanagement, Ukraine support and 'gay' state

07.03

Expert: Mark Rutte as next NATO sec gen would suggest western disunity

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: