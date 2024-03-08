First six Russian citizens issued orders to leave Latvia

Latvia's Office of Citizenship and Migration Affairs (PMLP) has issued its first six departure orders to Russian citizens who did not submit documents requesting a Latvian residence permit – two of whom have already left the country, Latvian public broadcaster LSM reported Friday.

In an appearance on Latvian Television's "Morning Panorama" on Friday, PMLP chief Maira Roze said that a total of 1,017 Russian citizens had not complied with legal requirements and submitted documentation in order to remain in Latvia, but noted that this information changes daily, LSM wrote.

The four individuals issued departure orders who haven't yet left the country have been given 30 days to do so. Another 22 persons were able to submit documentation regarding family reunification, which is regarded as a valid reason to be on Latvian soil but nonetheless requires relevant paperwork to be in order.

Under Latvia's Immigration Law, permanent residence permits issued to Russian citizens who have previously been citizens of Latvia or "non-citizens" expired last September, impacting the requirements affected persons must now meet in order to remain living in Latvia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!