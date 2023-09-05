Thousands of Russian citizens in Latvia set to lose their residence permits

News
Riga.
Riga. Source: Milan Zmátlo / Unsplash
News

Existing legislation is set to cause thousands of Russian citizens in Latvia to lose their residence permits, while many have taken no action to prevent it. The fate of those affected remains uncertain.

Latvia is home to around 25,000 Russian citizens. To continue living in Latvia legally, Russian citizens must apply for a long-term residence permit, which requires A2 proficiency of the national language – Latvian.

A total of 13,147 Russian citizens have registered for the test and 11,301 have taken it. 61 percent of Russian citizens failed the test the first time, while 6,500 have registered for a second try. The next exams period is September 4 to November 30, LSM reports.

"Starting from this week, Russian Federation citizens will be taking the exam. These are the people who failed the first time. We also have Russian citizens who will be taking the exam for the first time," official for the Latvian state Liene Berzina said.

Another 800 people have decided to apply for a fixed-term residence permit. This means that thousands of Russian citizens could lose grounds for legally staying in Latvia, which would force 4,500 to leave the country.

"The way this works is that we notify them of the situation, that pursuant to the law their residence permit is no longer valid. They would have to leave in 90 days. Life will become difficult for them if they fail to do so. They will not be able to cross the border legally. They will not be able to go anywhere," said Maira Roze, head of the Latvian Office of Citizenship and Migration Affairs.

Latvia is planning a last-minute amendment to give those that need to take the language test more time. This requires approval from the parliament, with things further complicated by Latvia's looming change of government.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karl Kivil, Marcus Turovski

Source: LSM

Related

tallinn digital summit

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:20

Peterson: Kallas has to resign

13:52

Thousands of Russian citizens in Latvia set to lose their residence permits

13:40

Schools struggle with inability to unenroll pupils who have left Estonia

13:01

Weeks of rainfall latest threat to Southeast Estonia potato harvest

12:29

Sibul: We still don't know how Novaria Consult loan moved

12:17

Estonian spring water abundant, but caution sometimes needed when drinking

12:06

August in Estonian supermarkets: Prices continued rise on year

12:05

Läänerana Municipality wants Metsküla School's license revoked

11:37

Oidsalu: Prime minister committee showing has not brought solution nearer

11:28

Kaupo Meiel: Today, we'll learn how not to be a jerk

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.09

Electricity to cost 9,000 times more in Estonia than Finland Tuesday

01.09

Edible invasive mushroom is spreading in Estonia

04.09

President: Personally, I would have liked to see Kallas resign

04.09

Gallery: Tallinn streets before and after reconstruction

04.09

Tallinn the scene of two high-level summits this week

04.09

Prime minister couldn't tell Riigikogu committee when she made Novaria loan

04.09

Ceiling collapse prompts Tallinn European School switch to remote learning

04.09

Estonia planning abrupt pollution charges hike

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: