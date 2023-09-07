Latvia may have provisional coalition line-up ready next week

Latvian prime ministerial candidate Evika Silina with President Edgars Rinkevičs.
Latvian prime ministerial candidate Evika Silina with President Edgars Rinkevičs. Source: Ilmārs Znotinš/Läti presidendi kantselei (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)
Coalition talks in Latvia are to continue to next Friday, September 15, by which time the ministerial lineup should be ready for a vote at the Saeima, the Latvian parliament, prime ministerial candidate Evika Silina says.

The prime minister-to-be made the announcement following a meeting with the head of state, President Edgars Rinkevičs, Latvian public broadcaster LSM reports.

Krisjanis Karins handed in his resignation last month, in so doing making new coalition negotiations necessary.

Clarity on future ministers should come next week, when the proposed new coalition will be the subject of a Saeima vote, though Silina says the potential division of responsibilities is no longer confidential, LSM reports.

New Unity (JV), Silina's party, would get the finance, foreign affairs, economics, justice, education and science, climate and energy and interior affairs portfolios, while the Union of Greens and Farmers (ZZS) would likely get the next Saeima speaker and agriculture, environment, welfare and culture portfolios.

This leaves the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Transport, which may go to the Progressives, the third party in the picture.

Talks between JV, ZZS and Progressives were ongoing Wednesday.

