New Unity nominates Evika Siliņa as Latvian prime ministerial candidate

News
Evika Silina.
Evika Silina. Source: SCANPIX/LETA
News

Latvia's Minister of Welfare Evika Siliņa has been tipped as that country's next prime minister, public broadcaster LSM reports.

Current Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš (New Unity) announced his resignation at the start of this week, and he and his party have nominated Siliņa to replace him.

If Siliņa, who recently turned 48, were to become Latvian premier, she would be only the second woman to fill the role, after Laimdota Straujuma (prime minister 2011-2014), LSM reports on its English-language page.

The confirmation of her candidacy followed a New Unity party board meeting Wednesday, following rumors that it would be Siliņa who got the nod.

Siliņa was the only candidate evaluated by New Unity's party group at the Saeima, and received unanimous support from her party.

Siliņa says her first goals as prime minister, were that to transpire, would be a focus on national security and addressing inflation and quality of life issues.

"I am demanding of myself and also of others," she added.

"I think that we will start negotiations, informally, quite quickly. We will definitely continue for a while longer as the existing government," Siliņa added.

"The challenge is quite big, so perhaps I represent the next generation among my more experienced colleagues," she went on.

Continuing changes put in place by the previous administration with regard to education, health services, human rights issues and the state budget, were among the areas that needed addressing, she added.

LSM reports that the coalition alignment she would head has not been outlined yet by Siliņa, which, LSM suggests, may mean her inheriting the issues which led to Latvian-American Kariņš stepping down.

After New Unity's coalition partners National Alliance and United List refused his proposals for a ministerial reshuffle and new government priorities late last week, Kariņš effectively called time on the coalition.

"But I would really like to see the United List and the National Alliance in this coalition as well," Siliņa, repeating, LSM reports, her predecessor's common refrain.

Kariņš plans to formally inform President Edgars Rinkēvičs of the resignation of his government today, Thursday.

The next phase would see the head of state start consultations with all parties represented at the Saeima, after which he will also nominate the new prime minister, LSM reports.

New Unity was Rinkēvičs party while he was foreign minister, a post he left ahead of becoming president last month.

Siliņa is a qualified lawyer and speaks English and Russian, in addition to her native Latvian, LSM reports. As noted she is currently welfare minister.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: LSM

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:59

Tallinn charity concert to raise funds for bomb shelters in eastern Ukraine

16:00

PPA: Huge rise in Russian citizens seeking protection in Estonia last year

15:45

Foreign minister claims no longer has stake in field hospital maker

15:44

Sudden, major spike in hay prices hits livestock farmers hard

15:08

Helir-Valdor Seeder: Reform would do well to end voting rights games

15:06

Speaker of Finnish Parliament makes official visit to Estonia on Thursday

14:29

Estonian MFA recommends avoiding crowds in Sweden

14:15

Gallery: Vanemuine Theater in Tartu kicks off 154th season

14:04

Famed Estonian conductor Paavo Järvi embarks on Germany, Austria tour

13:54

Kaupo Meiel: Memories of the land of great restaurant service

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11:21

Estonia to ask Latvia about Salacgriva Bridge

13.08

Gallery: The Weeknd brings high energy to Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

16.08

Weak Russian ruble encouraging cross-border trade in Estonia's border town

16.08

Major revamp of historic Patarei Sea Fortress is gaining momentum

15.08

Klasche, Poopuu: Hiding radical conservative ideas behind 'science'

15.08

Latvia sends extra forces to Belarus border, cancels vacations

16.08

No legal requirement yet for taxi drivers to have Estonian-language skills

16.08

Ministry: Russian citizens' right to vote in Estonia a threat to security

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: