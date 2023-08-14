Latvian prime minister resigns

Krisjanis Karins.
Krisjanis Karins. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Prime Minister of Latvia Krisjanis Karins (New Unity) has announced his resignation set to enter into force later this week. Karins calls on his party to advance the next candidate in line for premier.

Karins said he plans to inform the president of his decision to resign on August 17.

He confirmed that he has asked New Unity to advance the next candidate for the post of prime minister and that he would not be the leader of the next government.

Karins had said as recently as Friday that while he planned to form a new government, he would stay at the head of it.

The outgoing prime minister effectively collapsed the Latvian government on August 11 after New Unity's coalition partners National Alliance and United List refused his proposals for a ministerial reshuffle and new government priorities, LSM reports.

Karins still said Friday he will continue the already-started negotiations with the opposition Greens and Farmers Union (ZZS) and Progressives, but his goal is the widest possible coalition, and he will also talk with previous coalition partners to see if they might stay on board.

He added that fallings-out in government are not unusual and happen in many democracies. The PM thanked his coalition partners and said that he would refrain from criticism, focusing instead on forming the next government.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: LSM

