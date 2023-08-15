Latvia sends extra forces to Belarus border, cancels vacations

News
Latvian-Belarusian border.
Latvian-Belarusian border. Source: ERR
News

Latvia has canceled border guards' annual leave and sent additional forces to its border with Belarus due to "the rapidly rising hybrid war threat", Latvian public broadcaster LSM reported on Tuesday.

Ninety-six people have attempted to cross the Latvian–Belarusian border illegally in the last day, the State Border Guard said in a statement.

An uptick of activity has been observed among the Belarusian authorities in organizing the flow of illegal immigrants, the agency said. Information suggests a possible increase in hybrid risk.

State Border Guard officials' scheduled leave will be canceled and those currently on vacation will be recalled, LSM reported.

There have been almost 6,000 attempts to cross the Latvian border from Belarus this year and 292 people have been granted asylum.

Irregular migrants, mostly from the middle east, started to cross the Belarusian border in Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland in the summer of 2021.

Politicians branded the action a "hybrid attack" to "destabilize the countries of NATO's eastern flank" organized by leader Alexander Lukashenko's regime.

Crossings have not stopped since then, although the number of attempts has been reduced.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Source: LSM

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:32

Disc golf star Kristin Tattar competing before a Tallinn crowd this week

16:09

Haljala Church renovation work reveals unique wall niches

16:02

Estonian government to discuss joining G7 joint declaration on Ukraine

15:37

Tallinn Chamber Orchestra's story on display in House of the Blackheads

15:28

Estonia's ministries hosting summer retreats on weekdays

15:10

Estonia and Czech Republic sign agreement to promote defense cooperation

14:40

Feature: Adventure playgrounds provide antidote to 'learned helplessness'

14:31

Tallinn City Government to revisit new bus route situation in the fall

14:23

Decisions to be made on new EISA board chair from month-end

14:16

Läänemets: Russian citizen vote-stripping bill was penned by Reform office

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.08

Gallery: The Weeknd brings high energy to Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

15.08

Klasche, Poopuu: Hiding radical conservative ideas behind 'science'

15.08

Latvia sends extra forces to Belarus border, cancels vacations

07:55

Ministry: Russian citizens' right to vote in Estonia a threat to security

07.08

Poland planning biggest military parade since Cold War era

15.08

Estonian police launch misdemeanor proceedings against TÜ dean Raul Eamets

15.08

Bogs, bones and bodies: Violent past of northern European mires

15.08

Gas sellers: We're seeing rise in natural gas price looming

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: