FM: Estonia must be prepared for Russia to organize border provocations

News
Ukrainians queueing to enter Estonia.
Ukrainians queueing to enter Estonia. Source: ERR
News

Estonia needs to be prepared in case Russia organizes provocations or mass border crossings, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said on Tuesday.

On Russia's side of the southern border crossing in Luhamaa, Ukrainians are being forced to wait several days in the open air to cross into Estonia. Checks carried out by Russian officials are causing the delay.

Up to 300 people fleeing war are arriving every day in order to move on to other EU countries having traveled through occupied Ukrainian territory and then Russia.

Reinsalu told Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) that, given Russia's actions so far, "hybrid attacks" carried out under the cover of a humanitarian crisis cannot be excluded.

"We cannot rule out that this entire crisis, which is piling up behind our borders, is undoubtedly in some form, so to speak, an intensifying series of provocative actions. We must be ready for this," he said.

The minister said Estonia has not closed its border to Ukrainian refugees, but highlighted the "hybrid attacks" organized by Belarus, with Russian backing, on the Lithuanian, Latvian and Polish borders in 2021.

Even today migrants are still pushed back over the countries' borders, although they have reduced in scope and receive less media attention.

Reinsalu called these events a "hybrid attack" and not a humanitarian crisis as they were organized by the Belarusian regime.

"We have to be vigilant in the sense that in the case of a possible military attack, if units are assembled [at the border], then we will have an advanced warning. But in the case of people in jackets and jeans starting to attack the border point at the same time, in this case, we have to consider that our advance warning time will be much shorter, almost non-existent," he said.

Erki Savisaar (Center), a member of the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee, said thorough checks need to be carried out on the people Russia allows to cross the border.

"How many different Russian agents are sent here among these refugees? In order to check more effectively, better cooperation with Ukraine is needed, they should send records of their people who are Ukrainians and not Russians with Ukrainian passports. And secondly, we need to put more force [law enforcement] there," he said.

Eerik-Niiles Kross (Reform), a member of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee, said, currently, there is no indication the events on the Belarusian-Polish or Belarusian-Lithuanian border will be repeated in Estonia.

He said the people waiting to enter the country are not hostile towards Estonia.

"I would look at this situation, at least for now, as a social crisis, as a humanitarian crisis, and not as a security crisis. Potentially there could be inconveniences for Estonia in terms of security, but right now there is no point in worrying about it too much," Kross said.

Refugees are currently waiting three to four days to exit Russia, AK reported on Monday. They are waiting in the open without shelter and little food or water.

The Social Insurance Board is waiting to provide food, hot drinks and mental health support when they arrive in Estonia. The queues started forming on Friday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

20:22

Government sent finance minister's ECA application day after annoucement

20:00

Depeche Mode set to play Tallinn next summer on 'Memento Mori' tour

19:32

Estonia's ice rinks to operate in cost-saving mode this winter

19:31

FM: Estonia must be prepared for Russia to organize border provocations

19:02

Boiler replacements may often have to wait till after winter

18:35

Fencing coach ejected from hall after threatening official

18:03

Local entrepreneur, Kohtla-Järve officials suspected of corruption

17:45

Watch: Estonian Pavilion at Venice Biennale on virtual platform

17:37

September poll: Support for welcoming Ukrainian refugees stays high

17:15

State extends funding period for municipalities to build football halls

Watch again

Most Read articles

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

03.10

Ukrainian refugees queuing for days at Estonian-Russian border

03.10

Nobel Prize in Medicine goes to scientist of Estonian origin

03.10

Expert: Putin can't act alone in potential use of tactical nuclear weapons

03.10

Estonian president: Russia trying to force Europe into a corner

03.10

German Navy Commander: Nord Stream attacker unlikely to be prosecuted

03.10

Weather service issues strong wind warning across Estonia

03.10

Tallinn to scale back investment plans, key projects still make the cut

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: