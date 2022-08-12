Latvia reports more migrants attempting to cross Belarusian border

The number of migrants trying to cross the Latvian-Belarusian border is increasing, the State Border Guard has said .

The situation on the border has been stable since April but is now picking up again.

"Latvia had remained in the shadows, the pressure was directed against Lithuania, Poland," border guard chief Guntis Pujāts told Latvian Television on Friday (August 12).

In recent days as many as 30 people have tried to cross from Belarus into Latvia, he said, adding the country will once again become a "hot point".

"We continue to face hybrid attacks – the Belarusian regime deliberately directs and supports offenders to illegally enter Latvia," Pujāts said. Evidence has been found that Belarusian border guards are cutting the fence.

Lithuania's State Border Guard Service reported an uptick last month too, broadcaster LRT reported.

Last spring, migrants started trying to cross the Polish, Lithuanian and Latvian borders and enter the EU. Leaders called it a "hybrid attack" in response to the country's support of the Belarusian opposition and sanctions.

Migrants are being pushed back at the borders and not allowed to enter the EU.

Estonia has since legalized the process in case a similar issue arises on its borders. While the country was not directly impacted last year, it was used as a transit country for people trying to reach Scandinavia.

--

