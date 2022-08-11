Latvian brands Russia a 'state sponsor of terrorism'

The Latvian Saeima issued a statement on Thursday in which Russian violence against civilians was recognized as terrorism and Russia as a country supporting terrorism, public broadcaster LSM reported .

Ministers voted to adopt the statement on Thursday morning.

The statement, signed by Speaker of the Saeima Inara Murniece, highlighted Russia's involvement in the war in Syria and called its actions in Ukraine a "targeted genocide against the Ukrainian people".

"[The statement] recognizes Russia's violence against civilians committed in pursuit of political aims as terrorism, recognizes Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and calls on other countries to adopt the same view," it said.

MPs also called on other EU countries to suspend tourism and entry visas to Russian and Belarusian citizens.

"Things cannot and will not go "back to normal" - not with Russia and their terrorists sowing death and destruction on the world," Rihards Kols, chairman of the Saeima Foreign Affairs Commission wrote on social media.

The Latvian Parliament @Jekaba11 voted to adopted a statement on #Russia's targeted military attacks against civilians and public areas in #Ukraine , recognising Russia's violence against civilians as #terrorism and Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. pic.twitter.com/gWTKYNkqZY — Rihards Kols (@RihardsKols) August 11, 2022

