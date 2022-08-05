Latvia stops issuing visas to Russian citizens

The Latvian Embassy in Russia has stopped accepting visa applications for Russian citizens indefinitely, the embassy said on Friday (August 5), public broadcaster LSM reported .

Visa applications will only be accepted in cases relating to funerals of close relatives, according to LETA news agency, LSM wrote.

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine this spring, Latvia stopped issuing visas to Russian citizens, except for special humanitarian reasons.

Exceptions were made for Russian journalists who were no longer able to work in Russia due to the censorship and criminal responsibility imposed.

The State Security Service (VDD) claims that, in the current geopolitical circumstances, Russia has waged an increasingly aggressive foreign policy against Western countries, so Latvia's internal and external services are stepping up the security measures, LSM said.

Estonia has called for the suspension of Schengen area tourist visas for Russians, and Finland is considering taking similar steps.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!