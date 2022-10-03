Saeima election results: Seven lists win seats in Latvian parliament

A total of seven electoral lists were elected to the Saeima in Saturday's parliamentary elections in Latvia, with New Unity (JV), the party chaired by incumbent Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins, earning 18.97 percent of the votes, Latvian public broadcaster LSM reported.

After 24 hours of work, Latvia's Central Election Commission (CVK) wrapped up vote counting at 9 p.m. on October 2; all 1,055 polling stations across the country had submitted their data as of 8:54 p.m., LSM reported Sunday night.

According to this provisional data, a total of seven candidate lists passed the 5 percent threshold required to earn seats in the 100-seat Saeima: New Unity (JV), with 18.97 percent, the Union of Greens and Farmers (ZZS) with 12.44 percent, the United List with 11.01 percent, National Alliance (NA) with 9.29 percent, For Stability! (S!) with 6.8 percent, Latvia First (LPV) with 6.24 percent and Progressives with 6.16 percent of votes.

Results of the 2022 Saeima elections in Latvia held on Saturday, October 1. Source: LSM

Provisionally, JV will earn 26 seats in the Saeima, followed by ZZS with 16 and the United List with 15 potential seats. NA, meanwhile, could have 13 seats, S! could have 11, and the Progressives and LPV potentially have ten and nine seats each, respectively.

While LPV had received a higher percentage of votes than the Progressives overall, the latter had more support in the capital city of Riga, winning them more seats than the former, LSM explained.

Results of the 2022 Saeima elections in Latvia held on Saturday, October 1. Source: LSM

For Development/For! fell just below the election threshold at 4.97 percent. Party chair Artis Pabriks earned more than 10,000 votes in Saturday's elections, followed by Ieva Ilves, who earned 4,670 votes.

Previously known as Harmony (Saskana), Latvia's Social Democratic Party likewise fell below the election threshold at 4.81 percent, marking a significant loss in support from its 19 percent result in the 2018 Saeima elections.

Highest voter turnout of past three elections

Latvia's 14th Saeima elections were held Saturday, October 1.

A total of 59.4 percent of eligible voters participated in Saturday's elections, marking the highest voter turnout of Latvia's latest three parliamentary elections.

Click here for more detailed election results provided by Latvia's Central Election Commission (CVK).

--

