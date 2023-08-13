Average speed cameras start work on Latvian roads next week

News
A mobile speed camera (photo is illustrative).
A mobile speed camera (photo is illustrative). Source: ERR
News

Speed cameras measuring average velocities are being rolled out in Latvia, public broadcaster LSM reports.

LSM writes on its English-language page that the system consists of an automatic measurement of the mean speed over two points on a particular stretch of road – rather than simply at a single point as with traditional speed cameras.

A penalty follows if that average exceeds the speed limit on the same sections of highway.

Experience from other countries has shown that the number of accidents falls in places where average speed measurements are taken, LSM reports.

The first stretch of highway to see the tech implemented runs from Stuniši to Jaunmarupe on the Riga bypass (A5) starting from Monday, August 14, Lsm reports, with over a dozen more locations to be rolled out before year-end.

The new system will also monitor vehicle road-worthiness and toll payments.

Similar tech is due to be installed in Estonia also.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: LSM

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:08

Record number of accordion players gather on Saaremaa

13:54

Daily: Estonian supercar sets Porsche Ring track record

13:31

Tallinn Ironman competitor dies after being hospitalized

12:56

Average speed cameras start work on Latvian roads next week

12:29

Gallery: The Weeknd brings high energy to Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

12:26

Gallery: Setomaa Treski festival day one

12:02

Gallery: British and Irish Isles focus of this year's Viru Folk Festival

11:54

Science academy chief on Pere Sihtkapital controversy: Case 'regrettable'

11:47

Pere Sihtkapital chief: We accept mistake and are working towards solution

12.08

Communicating with the state gets faster

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.08

Estonia now UK military's largest overseas deployment worldwide

12.08

Dean of Tartu University: My actions were wrong

12.08

Isamaa foundation conducts unethical survey on behalf of Tartu University

12.08

Part of tram lines to return to service in September, some October

07.08

Poland planning biggest military parade since Cold War era

11.08

Unpleasant smell in North Tallinn stronger this summer

12.08

Stories of Tartu students' prison published after years of research

11.08

Estonia busts truck carrying almost 1 million illegal cigarettes

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: