Average speed cameras start work on Latvian roads next week

Speed cameras measuring average velocities are being rolled out in Latvia, public broadcaster LSM reports.

LSM writes on its English-language page that the system consists of an automatic measurement of the mean speed over two points on a particular stretch of road – rather than simply at a single point as with traditional speed cameras.

A penalty follows if that average exceeds the speed limit on the same sections of highway.

Experience from other countries has shown that the number of accidents falls in places where average speed measurements are taken, LSM reports.

The first stretch of highway to see the tech implemented runs from Stuniši to Jaunmarupe on the Riga bypass (A5) starting from Monday, August 14, Lsm reports, with over a dozen more locations to be rolled out before year-end.

The new system will also monitor vehicle road-worthiness and toll payments.

Similar tech is due to be installed in Estonia also.

