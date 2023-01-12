Installation of new speed cameras in Tallinn delayed

Traffic camera on Kristiine intersection.
Traffic camera on Kristiine intersection. Source: ERR
Tallinn intended to have speed cameras on Reidi and Pirita roads by the end of last year, but the installation is taking longer than expected. Speed is currently measured only at the Kristiine crossroads in Tallinn.

The speed cameras on Reidi tee and Pirita tee currently only measure traffic flow, but preparations to add speed measurement started in Tallinn last autumn.

Tanel Kiik, deputy mayor of Tallinn, told ERR radio news that the installation of the cameras is still ongoing.

"At this time, two of the five [speed] cameras in Tallinn are fully operational and they are located at the Kristiine intersection," he said.

Kiik said that there are more places where speed cameras could be installed in Tallinn, especially on larger roads and at more dangerous intersections; however, at the moment there are no plans to install additional camera or purchase them in the coming years.

"The goal is to get these five cameras up and running soon, collect data on speeding, speed limits and road safety in general and then install more of them in dangerous traffic areas as necessary," the deputy mayor explained.

When asked if the cameras at the Kristiine intersection have changed traffic, Kiik said that all such cameras and other traffic surveillance equipment help to calm traffic, and the city officials believe that the Kristiine cameras also serve their intended purpose.

It is not yet known how much money the city collected from the two speed cameras installed last year, but in 2021 the amount was near €50,000.

--

Editor: Kristina Kersa

