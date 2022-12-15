Three killed in collision on Jõhvi-Tartu highway

Three people died after a bus and two cars collided on the 16th kilometer of the Jõhvi-Tartu highway on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at 6.30 p.m. in Alutagus municipality, Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) spokesperson Liis Krigul told ERR.

"According to preliminary data, three people have died. Police officers and rescuer workers are working at the scene," she said.

Several other people have been injured but the exact number is not yet known.

Traffic has been restored and the PPA is monitoring the scene.

