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One killed in Põltsamaa road traffic collision involving truck

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Aftermath of Monday's fatal accident near Põltsamaa.
Aftermath of Monday's fatal accident near Põltsamaa. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
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A 35-year-old man was killed in a road traffic accident in Jõgeva County on Monday. The collision involved a truck and passenger vehicle.

According to preliminary information, a traffic accident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. on the 110th kilometer of the Tallinn–Tartu highway in Põltsamaa Municipality.

A passenger car and a truck collided. The 35-year-old man killed in the crash was the driver of the car.

Aftermath of Monday's fatal accident near Põltsamaa. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR

Preliminary information indicates that the accident happened after the passenger vehicle veered into the oncoming lane, where it collided with a truck moving in the opposite direction. The truck driver was found to hold a valid driving license and passed an alcohol test. He was not seriously injured in the accident.

Initial reports that the incident had involved multiple vehicles later proved to be incorrect. Other vehicles had pulled over on to the roadside to avoid the collision but had not been involved in it.

Traffic at the scene was disrupted due to the crash. Criminal proceedings have been launched to determine the exact cause of the accident.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

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