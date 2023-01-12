PPA hopes to curb rise in speeding with under-development cameras, patrols

Sirle Loigo
Last year saw a rise in speeding instances in Estonia, prompting the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) to place high expectations in cameras and patrols which will measure average speeds over a distance, rather than speeds at a single point.

PPA officer Sirle Loigo told ERR that the authority registered 12,000 more speeding incidents in 2022, than in 2021, though this growth was primarily driven by higher levels of automated speed monitoring.

The rise in speeding incidents was most observed in excesses over the higher limits, of over 60 km/h, she added, saying: "What is very thought-provoking is that the increase in violations for the larger speed violations – here we are talking about speeds over 60 km/h – stood at 17 percent."

As in most years, the summer months saw an abundance of violations, with the number of speeding cases rising from the second half of April, through to the end of August, after which numbers start to fall again.

More fixed speed cameras are needed, she added, particularly in municipalities where speeding has been an issue. Currently, Tallinn is the only municipality with significant numbers of fixed cameras, she added.

Cameras which measure average speed are slowly also being put in place, Loigio said, under the auspices of the Transport Administration (Transpordiamet). This would have the effect of encouraging drivers to stick to speed limits over longer stretches of road, rather than hitting the brakes just ahead of speed camera sites then speeding up and breaking the limit again shortly afterwards.

Whereas a single camera will see traffic typically slow down 100m either side of it, average speeds, measured by PPA patrols, would extend that distance sixty-fold, to 6km either side of the zone.

"This would definitely represent a big step forward in the direction of road safety," Loigo added.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

